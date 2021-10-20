the next postponed aid cut?

The amounts of the ecological bonus must fall further on January 1, 2022. But according to Les Echos, the government could postpone this decrease for six months. Customers will thus have until June 30, 2022 to take advantage of a bonus of up to € 6,000. After that, it will be 5,000 €.

There are many reasons. As a source from Les Echos points out, “it’s about not having a drop every six months”. The bonuses were indeed reduced by € 1,000 on July 1, 2021, a date that already resulted from a six-month postponement!





A year ago, the government postponed the drop planned for 2021 by six months because of the two periods of confinement which plunged the French market. This time, the concessions have not closed (they received by appointment in the spring). There is another problem: the market is now severely disrupted by the shortage of semiconductors.

With the lack of electronic components, brands have to slow down or even stop production lines. This has the effect of extending delivery times and disrupting the commercial launch of vehicles that can benefit from the bonus.

The government therefore seems inclined to do something that will benefit sellers and customers. The postponement will notably benefit plug-in hybrid vehicles, whose bonus was to drop from € 1,000 to € 0 in January.