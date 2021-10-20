The Nîmes footballer, suspected of paid sex with minors, referred to court

The Nîmes Olympic player suspected of priced sexual relations with two minors was brought on Wednesday, October 20 before a magistrate of the Nîmes judicial court. The 18-year-old, tried on Tuesday for the theft of the player’s audi, was also referred this afternoon. She is suspected of aggravated pimping.

A footballer from Nîmes Olympique could be referred this Wednesday, October 20 after the end of his custody at the Nîmes police station.

The man whose name has not been officially revealed is questioned by the police of the Departmental Security for having resorted to minors during a square game which would have occurred during the weekend.

The young man was taken into custody on Monday, October 18, at the end of the afternoon to be heard on suspicion of sexual relations with two minors engaged in prostitution. The facts would have occurred last Friday in Nîmes.

The case would have emerged with the filing of a complaint by this football player who reported the theft of his Audi Q3 to the police. Police investigations have reportedly traced back to two 17-year-old women suspected of being involved in the theft of the Audi Q3. A third young woman, aged 18, was also said to have participated in the theft of the sedan. His case also gave rise to an immediate appearance hearing Tuesday afternoon before the criminal court.

One of the convicted thieves In the detainee box, the 19-year-old young woman, suspected of having participated in the theft of the footballer’s car, was on trial yesterday in immediate appearance. She explains that that night with her two friends, they had taken laughing gas, smoked hash. Facing Judge Perez, she reveals to have taken the key to the Audi to give it to her minor girlfriend “who hid it between her breasts”. In the evening, the car was then transported to the Zup where the young thieves wanted to negotiate the sale of the Q3. But at the Wagner gallery, lads would have tried to seize the sedan causing panic among the trio of young girls (including one who has disappeared). The defendant then called the police to tell where the Audi was. Prosecutor Bertrand detailed the criminal record of the suspect with convictions in children’s court but also in correctional. It took six months firm. This provoked a strong irritation from Me Marine Santimaria, the lawyer of Ilhame A., who stigmatized the too great severity of the requisitions for a very young adult. She receives a six-month probationary suspension.

For their part, the two minors would have partly acknowledged their involvement in the theft of the car, they also indicated to have participated in a fine game with the football player. The age of the young women led the prosecutor to open an investigation into the use of prostitution of minors. The juvenile prosecutor’s office has entrusted the file to the departmental security of Gard, which has placed this 25-year-old sports player in custody.





According to our information, the man would have admitted his involvement in the alleged facts, namely consensual and priced sex with two 17-year-old minors. Police investigations must establish under what circumstances the footballer was able to come into contact with the young women. “These are paid sex acts but the two minors are not really prostitutes”, notes a source close to the case.

Other aspects of the case must be checked by the police, we learned yesterday. In fact, the impromptu or prepared nature of the sexual relations would constitute one of the elements to verify. Yesterday afternoon, the footballer’s custody was extended.

His case could give rise this Wednesday to a presentation before a magistrate of the judicial court of Nîmes. An investigating judge could be appointed. For its part, the management of Olympic Nîmes seems to follow the development of the case before taking a position.

What legal consequences can be envisaged this Wednesday?

The man can be released after his custody and the investigation continues. The suspect can also be referred and summoned to justice before the criminal court if the case is legally strong enough. The Nîmes public prosecutor’s office can also choose to entrust the case to an examining magistrate. This means that the player can be indicted for the charges against him. The consented nature of the sexual acts (with 17-year-old minors) seems to exclude a request for detention following a possible indictment.

This Wednesday, the name of Me Khadija Aoudia, was mentioned as the player’s lawyer. But this information was not officially confirmed at this stage of the procedure which is followed personally by Eric Maurel, the public prosecutor of Nîmes.

In the middle of the afternoon, the football player was transferred by the police to the courthouse. The police borrowed the mousetrap which allows access to the court by a secure corridor and out of sight and numerous journalists present during this transfer where we saw the young woman of 18 who was in the box court detainees Tuesday, October 19 for his participation in the theft of the Audi Q3.

The indictment relates to a series of offenses

According to our information, two offenses would be accused to the footballer. First, to have had recourse to the prostitution of minors (five years incurred). Secondly, the organization of meetings including exhibitions or sexual relations in which a minor may have participated or attended. The 18-year-old suspect is for her part targeted by suspicion of aggravated pimping (by the prostitution of minors), in this case of having taken an active step in the act of prostitution of the two minors, the penalty incurred is seven years. The juvenile prosecutor’s office would have requested the indictment of the two suspects for these reasons. No information has filtered out on possible detention requests. But a request for imprisonment seems excluded at this stage of the case. The investigating judge is currently questioning the two suspects.

Everyone is presumed innocent until justice has been definitively served