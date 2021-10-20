The notes of episode 8 of Koh-Lanta feat Laurent Maistret / In partnership with Mon Petit Placement / SOFOOT.com

Without Ferrero Rocher, the ambassadors have messed up the camp. A reunification as we like them and a report card guaranteed without betrayal, him.

By Swann Borsellino and Kevin Charnay

Modified

The reunited tribe

Alexandra x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note She was super nice. Then she decided to be friends with Alix. Poisonous entourage filth.

Laurent’s opinion:

You took my best friend out of the adventure, and that’s really not very nice, Alexandra.

Teheiura x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note Allergic to strategies and low blows. The guy who respects “Real rules of Uno” , it’s him.

Laurent’s opinion:

Traumatized by his previous eliminations, he is always afraid that it is his turn. You will be more relaxed on my couch, go.

Alix x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note So much aggression in one person, it’s very worrying. Quickly call Pascal the big brother. He will make him do a trek in the mountains with pebbles in the bag “Which represent his wounds from the past” , will tell him to throw one every 2 km to get rid of his old demons, and normally after that, all his problems will be resolved.

Laurent’s opinion:

Don’t worry Alix, we’ve seen Coumba hit a fishing rod in the face, you’re not alone. But to allow yourself to apply pressure, it is better to know how to hold a machete in the right direction.

sat x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note We can’t wait for the archery test next week, whether or not Sam will be totally useless this season or not.

Laurent’s opinion:

Besides, thanks to Sam for telling Alix about the machete. Safety first.

Laurent x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note After the cry of the rooster, the hen’s mouth to be able to breathe through the grid: we will end up believing that Laurent grew up in a farmyard. It wasn’t seeds, but Phil’s brain that he ate for dinner.

Laurent’s opinion:

The Polynesian Doc Gynéco has apparently still not stepped out of his role of ambassador that he loved so much.

Namadia x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note He feasted before being disillusioned. The 3am stuffed kebab.

Laurent’s opinion:

So like that, it makes strategies without warning me? Next time, at least do it with your T-shirt right side up and shorts that don’t go all the way up to the belly button. Despite everything, thank you for your black vote, we will try to use it well.

Phil x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note Three people have been talking to him for a while now, but he cannot speak. The silence is awkward, but his presence comforting. The friend who accompanies you to get the said kebab.

Laurent’s opinion:

Better to choose how to season your noodles than to decide on a name for the ambassadors.

Jade x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note

We can afford to criticize “Alix the Hollywood actress” when we let go of real French actress tears over Namadia’s departure.

Laurent’s opinion:

I felt compelled to hold you back in the adventure, you still had a lot of witchcraft stories to tell me during the night.

Loïc x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note We hadn’t seen him. Lurking in the dark for hours. And then Clémence was stuck under the water. When suddenly a rider appears out of the night. Run to the galloping adventure. His name, he signs it with the point of the sword. From an L which means Lolo.

Laurent’s opinion:

Hello Loïc …

Claude x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note What is daring? Request “Are we remaking the teams? ” when we see that we are losing. Fortunately, the guru quickly retired to the forest to preach to his new devotees.

Laurent’s opinion:

The little Balkany-style pat on the shoulder when he wants to recruit someone into an alliance, we recognize him there.

Coumba x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note France, which did not have the Booba vs Kaaris octagon, wants the island of the banished Coumba vs Alix. Fishing rods prohibited. Isn’t it, Coumba?

Laurent’s opinion:

Take your clicks as well as your slaps, and above all do not forget your fishing rod.

Christelle x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note She could already see herself leaving, then we decided for her that it was not yet time. Kylian Mbappé.

Laurent’s opinion:

I did not have you in the ambassadors, nor in the post-reunification council, well done for having been able to thwart all my plans.

Ugo x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note The poor man was left alone for three weeks on a piece of pebble to eat sand. And his only little moment of glory where he can tell his buddies how he got through to find them, everyone cares because they’re just waiting to find out who gets eliminated. He was better off playing dominoes in his corner.

Laurent’s opinion:

The phoenix of this adventure is back and he understood that it was necessary to quickly find an alliance so as not to relive the same mishap. Be careful not to go from phoenix to parrot perched on Claude the pirate’s shoulder.

Clemency x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note The jealous people thought they had gotten rid of it. She came back, she saw, she conquered. Without ever getting excited, with a cold calm, she had Coumba’s head to the ambassadors, flew over the immunity test, and made a big strategic blow to the board. Zidane against Brazil in 2006. Masterclass.

Laurent’s opinion:

An almost perfect episode. She finally understood that in Koh Lanta, you had to play and take risks.

Others

Denis Brogniart x To give a note 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 To give a note To have the lucidity to leave the nominal group “cornerstone” in the middle of a big collective muddle, it is great art. A man who knows his job.

Laurent’s opinion:

Always there with his little bottle of Puget olive oil, ready to throw some on the fire.

Take advantage of a 30% discount on your performance fees for one year by registering on “Mon Petit Placement” with the code FOOT30

By Swann Borsellino and Kevin Charnay