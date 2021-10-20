the Nuclear Safety Authority validates EDF’s solution to repair the latest anomalies

The schedule which provides for the launch of the reactor at the end of 2022 should thus be respected.

The Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) ruled on Wednesday “acceptable” the solution proposed by EDF to repair the latest problem to date on the Flamanville (Manche) EPR reactor site, that of the so-called “Taps”, while asking for additional elements.

The nuclear gendarme explains in a note not to oppose the installation of a retaining collar on these pipe connections suffering from a “Design deviation”, thus avoiding more complex repairs for EDF which would have threatened the start-up of the reactor at the end of 2022, already ten years late.

ASN “Considers that the solution proposed by EDF is acceptable in principle” corn “Will give a final decision when EDF has provided the expected elements concerning the demonstration of the efficiency of the device, the design, manufacturing and operating requirements applicable to the clamps and the quality of the implantation welds around which these clamps will be mounted”, she says in a note.





Six EPRs to be built

“We have no objection in principle to the proposed solution, but EDF remains on the side of finalizing the design of this solution and asking ASN on the basis of a technical file so that we can conclude definitively”, explained to AFP Julien Collet, deputy director general of ASN.

ASN made public in March a design deviation reported by EDF concerning three taps on the main primary circuit – in which the water which cools the reactor core circulates – of the EPR under construction. The tapping corresponds to the part of a pipe which connects it to another.

There were three options: consolidate the nozzles with retaining collars, cut and replace the sections in question, or finally repair the welds. Only the first, which was favored by EDF, made it possible to meet the schedule, which has already experienced significant delays. “EDF does not mention the need to review its schedule for the implementation of this system” collar, while the other solutions would have taken “several years”, says Mr. Collet.

The Flamanville EPR, whose construction began in December 2007, was initially due to be put into service in 2012, but its site was affected by many setbacks and additional costs. France plans to build six additional EPRs but has not taken a decision yet.