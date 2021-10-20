The Paris Bourse again in equilibrium

The Paris Bourse was once again at equilibrium (-0.01%) on Wednesday morning, busy analyzing new company publications and price trends in a context of post-Covid economic recovery.

At 9:30 am, the flagship CAC index yielded 0.79 points to 6,669.06 points after two sessions in negative territory.

The Parisian market did not benefit this time from the momentum of the New York Stock Exchange, which concluded up Tuesday after a session supported by strong corporate results in the third quarter.

“The turnover / results of European companies are less flattering than the publications of American companies, at this stage in any case. This may explain the difference in the course of the indices on either side of the Atlantic”, writes Tangi le Liboux, analyst at Aurel BGC.

“But the publication season is still too early, however, to draw any definitive conclusions,” he continues.

Many questions remain unanswered regarding the evolution of inflation in the face of rising energy prices, especially oil, and in the face of supply difficulties.





Inflation moderated slightly in the UK for the twelve months ended September, to 3.1%, but remains high. Markets are already betting on a Bank of England interest rate hike next month.

The question of reducing the ultra-accommodative monetary policy of central banks also remains omnipresent. In the debt market, yields on long-term US bonds continued to climb.

Investors will watch throughout the day for a wave of new quarterly releases from both sides of the Atlantic.

Kering penalized by Gucci

The Kering share lost 4.07% to 623.90 euros around 9:15 am. The luxury group garnered more than 4 billion euros in sales in the third quarter, 10% more than in 2019, but the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Asia-Pacific has penalized its flagship brand Gucci which has recorded nearly 193 million euros in sales less than in 2019.

Vinci tops the CAC 40

The title took 2.19% to 92.68 euros after the announcement of a turnover for the third quarter higher than that achieved over the same period before the health crisis, driven by its energy and construction sectors.

SSB drop

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) shares lost 2.61% to 459 euros. The supplier of materials for the biopharmaceutical sector posted significantly higher results over the first nine months of the year, boosted by demand for its products due in particular to the pandemic. It continues to count on annual sales of 4 billion euros in 2025.

Euronext CAC40