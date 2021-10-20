The Paris Bourse expected in the red

The Paris Bourse should remain on the lookout Wednesday time to examine a new wave of quarterly results from several large multinationals.

The futures contract of the flagship CAC 40 index fell by 0.36% forty minutes before the opening of the session after having closed in equilibrium the day before (-0.05%) and falling by 0, 81% Monday.

The New York Stock Exchange closed higher on Tuesday after a session supported by strong corporate results in the third quarter.

“US profits continue to be very good, with very few pessimistic forecasts for 2022. Progress appears to be being made, at least among Democrats, on President Biden’s double billion dollar project,” to be adopted by Congress, enumerates Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda.

But rising energy and commodity prices, as well as persistent supply chain difficulties around the world, remain risk factors.

Thus, “it is likely that the quarterly results today will rekindle investor concerns about the lingering difficulties in the supply chains,” writes Christopher Dembik, director of strategy and macroeconomics at Saxo Bank.

In the United States, ASML and Lam Research, which manufacture components essential for the strategic segment of semiconductors, which has been facing significant shortages for several months, must publish their results and especially communicate about their forecasts, specifies the ‘expert.





There will also be quarterly publications from the IT group IBM and Tesla. In France, Carrefour and Atos will communicate after the Parisian market closes.

Inflation should continue to be talked about with the consumer price index in the euro zone. That of the United Kingdom slowed over one year to 3.1% in September.

Values ​​to follow

Kering: the luxury group garnered more than 4 billion euros in sales in the third quarter, 10% more than in 2019, but the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Asia-Pacific has penalized its flagship brand Gucci .

Vinci: the group announced a turnover for the third quarter higher than that achieved over the same period before the health crisis, driven by its energy and construction sectors.

TotalEnergies: the group was aware of the harmful consequences of its activities for the climate as early as 1971 but maintained doubts at the end of the 1980s and then sought to thwart efforts to limit the use of these fossil fuels, according to a scientific article published on Wednesday .

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB): the supplier of equipment for the biopharmaceutical sector posted markedly higher results over the first nine months of the year, boosted by demand for its products due in particular to the pandemic.

Stef: the specialist in refrigeration logistics, has announced the acquisition from his German counterpart Nagel-Group of the British company Langdon Group, which will allow him to set up in the United Kingdom.

