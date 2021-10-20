The port of Dégrad des Cannes and the Sara released, but for how long

The port of Dégrad des Cannes is unlocked. A handful of activists, on the other hand, are still in front of Sara. After two days of occupation, the activists of the Caravan of Liberty decided to partially free access to the two structures.

Marie-Claude Thebia

•

updated on October 20, 2021 at 4:29 p.m.



The port of Dégrad des Cannes is unlocked. A handful of activists, on the other hand, are still in front of Sara. After two days of occupation, the activists of the Caravan of Liberty decided to partially free access to the two structures.

Access release

They ended up deciding to lift the blockade of the port of Dégrad-des-Cannes. According to Yannick Xavier’s comments on social networks, access to Sara for the resupply of service stations should be effective quickly, at least tomorrow at the latest. Two economic centers essential for the activity of the country to which they have blocked access since Monday to protest against the conviction on October 14 of four activists.

Arm wrestling









© Isabel Lerouge



On Monday, they barred access to Sara as well as to the Port of Dégrad des Cannes, two actions which angered part of the population, believing once again to be taken hostage. At the same time, the prefect announced the closure of gas stations until Wednesday, October 20. Moreover this morning, in a press release the administrative court announced that “the summary judge of the administrative court of Guyana ordered the organizations and individuals occupying the entrance to the site to vacate the premises without delay from the notification of the court decision. If necessary, the Grand Maritime Port of Guyana may request the assistance of the police two hours after notification of the order. “

Social tensions







Yannick Xavier secretary general UTG

•



© Isabel Lerouge

Social tensions which have given rise to numerous reactions from socio-professionals already weakened by the health crisis.

This afternoon Yannick Xavier leader of the UTG therefore announced the suspension of the movement so as not to divide the population, blaming the representative of the State. “We take our responsibility, we see with Sara to ensure the supply until tomorrow because the prefect tries to divide us, to separate the Guyanese. “ It remains to be seen whether the suspension of the blockades is temporary or final.