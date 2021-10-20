The price of instant transfer soars

The average cost of an instant transfer in French banks increased by more than 10% in 2021.

It is one of the few new services offered by French banks, and it is now well established. According to the 2021 report of the CCSF Bank Tariffs Observatory (1), the instant transfer, which allows money to be transferred from one account to another in less than 10 seconds, appeared on January 5, 2021 in the price brochures of 9 out of 10 brands. Only 12% of them still missed the call, i.e. 13 in total against 37 in April 2020.

And again: among them were the brands of Crdit Mutuel Arka (Fortuneo Banque, Crdit Mutuel de Bretagne, Crdit Mutuel du Sud-Ouest) in which the instant, free transfer took the place of the traditional transfer and does not appear as such in the catalog. The latecomers were therefore called BforBank, ING, Ma French Bank and Orange Bank and online banks; Allianz Banque, Axa Banque, Crdit agricole Provence Cte ​​d’Azur, Crdit mutuel Nord Europe, HSBC and Milleis Banque and traditional banks.

0.76euro pice on average

This quasi-generalization, however, has not yet brought down prices. Still according to the Observatory of banking tariffs, the average cost for the consumer of an occasional instantaneous external transfer (to another bank) made by internet increased by 10.12% between 2020 and 2021, from 0.69 0.76euro. This average price was calculated by including the fifteen banks practicing free. In paid retailers, the operation is generally billed at 1 euro. However, it should be remembered that small instant payments made with Paylib between friends are free.





Child / teen account: our comparison of risk-free offers

The increase also affects, to a lesser extent, occasional external transfers via the mobile app (+ 6.93%, 0.20 euros), over the telephone and in branches (+ 1.04%, 4.86 euros for both) . Some banks also charge for internal instant transfers (between 2 accounts held by the bank): 1.30 euros on average by telephone or at a branch. On the other hand, internal instant transfers via the website, as well as their receipt regardless of the original account, remain free everywhere.

One euro, too expensive for the ECB

This inflation is explained, according to the CCSF Observatory, by traditional tariff increases, but also by free stops in some stores. Against the grain, therefore, of the will of the European Central Bank, which wishes to democratize its use. One of the members of its executive board, Fabio Panetta, lamented last May that instant transfers are sometimes offered to consumers for 1 euro per transaction. He called on banks to charge prices that are neither excessive nor hidden from consumers.

The cheapest banks

(1) Financial sector advisory committee, which brings together the various parts of the financial sector (banks, consumers, unions, etc.) under the aegis of the Banque de France.