The Revolution / mini / One / Delta / Pop Freebox Server benefits from a new update

The update is available since October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. To take advantage of it, you must restart the Freebox Server.
The update brings the following changes:
Improvements
- For the Freebox Delta, the software restart now triggers the shutdown of the VMs, which then have about 10 seconds to shut down properly before the forced shutdown.
Corrections
- Corrections to the default sizes of some Freebox OS windows.
- Update of the exclusion lists of http (s) ports not allowed by browsers (FS # 35642)
- It is no longer necessary to restart your Freebox Server twice for the Let’s Encrypt certificate of the freeboxos.fr subdomain to be taken into account on IKEv2 VPNs.
- Pairing of a new application is now possible from the local network when no application is paired (new box or reset); pairing via mafreebox.freebox.fr will soon disappear, it will be necessary to go through the API domain discovered via mDNS.
- Update of the API to version 8.4 including the addition of an error code when trying to have WPS & wifi network hidden at the same time.
- Fixed a bug on some OpenVPN configurations (FS # 35637).