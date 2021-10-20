More

    The Revolution / mini / One / Delta / Pop Freebox Server benefits from a new update

    Technology


    The update is available since October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. To take advantage of it, you must restart the Freebox Server.

    The update brings the following changes:


    Improvements

    • For the Freebox Delta, the software restart now triggers the shutdown of the VMs, which then have about 10 seconds to shut down properly before the forced shutdown.

    Corrections

    • Corrections to the default sizes of some Freebox OS windows.
    • Update of the exclusion lists of http (s) ports not allowed by browsers (FS # 35642)
    • It is no longer necessary to restart your Freebox Server twice for the Let’s Encrypt certificate of the freeboxos.fr subdomain to be taken into account on IKEv2 VPNs.
    • Pairing of a new application is now possible from the local network when no application is paired (new box or reset); pairing via mafreebox.freebox.fr will soon disappear, it will be necessary to go through the API domain discovered via mDNS.
    • Update of the API to version 8.4 including the addition of an error code when trying to have WPS & wifi network hidden at the same time.
    • Fixed a bug on some OpenVPN configurations (FS # 35637).


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleNewcastle call on supporters to stop ‘disguising’ themselves as Saudis
    Next articleTPMP: Didier Raoult throws a pavement in the pond on vaccination

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC