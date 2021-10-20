“The sale of my car is canceled, but I have already crossed out the registration document. What should I do?”

This is a scenario that can of course happen. And rest assured, the solution exists, it is even quite simple.

The story begins like this: you put your used car up for sale, a serious buyer shows up, and the deal is done. You take all the necessary steps, and sign all the papers. Obviously, in the lot, there is the fact of crossing the gray card, indicating the date and signing, what acts the transfer of ownership.

Alas, at the last moment, or soon after, the buyer changes his mind. This can be for many reasons: a hidden defect is revealed very quickly, or he regrets, he has money worries, a loss of job. In short, whatever the reason, he requests a cancellation of the sale, amicably.

And in your kindness (or a little constrained by a proven hidden defect), you agree to take the car back and refund the price.

But what to do with this crossed-out registration card, which prevents you from continuing to drive the car?

Rather simple steps

Rest assured, the administration has foreseen the case, and the turning back is rather simple. But there are several scenarios. In the first, the assignment has not yet been declared, in the second, it has been declared. Finally, in the latter case, the buyer had already had the registration card redone in his name.

In all cases, you must go to the website of the national agency for secure titles (ANTS). As a seller, you probably already have an account there. Otherwise, you have to create it, it’s quite easy.

Once in your personal space. You must click on “new request”, then specify that your new request concerns “Registration”, then “Redo the registration certificate”, then “I am starting the request”. You must then select the reason “damaged” in the line “My registration certificate is”. Then follow the instructions.

In the first case, the one where the sale has not yet been declared, you will need to provide the following item, scanned (scan or digital photo):





A digital copy of the deteriorated vehicle registration document.

The administration can then ask you for additional documents if it considers it necessary (copy of proof of identity, valid technical inspection, proof of address). But this is rarely the case.

In the event that the sale has already been declared (second situation), the administration will also ask you:

A double-sided identity document of the retractor.

The transfer certificate to be canceled

A declaration of withdrawal of purchase and withdrawal of sale, co-signed by the initial holder and the retraction.

In these two cases, the cost of the duplicate is reduced to € 13.76 (since January 2021, before, it was the price of a fiscal horse, therefore different depending on the region, so let’s welcome this economy), i.e. the sum of the fixed registration tax plus the forwarding tax (€ 11 + 2.76 €).

If the buyer has already had the registration card redone, it is more expensive

In the third case, where the buyer who withdraws has already redone a registration card in his name, the procedure is that of a resale of the car from him to you. You have to redo everything from the beginning. And the documents to be provided are as follows:

proof of identity

proof of address

gray card crossed out

certificate of assignment

registration certificate request

proof of technical inspection of less than 6 months

sworn statement that the vehicle is insured (simple checkbox)

In this case, the cost is that payable for a normal gray card. And we advise you then to negotiate the sum with the buyer who retracts.

A question about the field of occasion? Do not hesitate to send it to us by writing an email to: question. Occasion@caradisiac.com. She could be selected to appear in this new section.