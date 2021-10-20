The shattering announcement of TF1! A coach absent for the grand final

Brand new rules for this special edition of The Voice

Who says single season says new rules. If the blind auditions did not disorient the talents who have already been there, the rest of the adventure was very different. The singers of the same team did not compete on the occasion of battle and the coaches no longer have a say: the public is king. The battle still exist, but between two candidates from two different teams. And it is the public on the spot who decides the big winner for each battle. It is during this stage that the candidate Al.Hy is eliminated, under the stunned eyes of Jenifer, who did not return to see her protege leave the adventure so soon.

Subsequently, five hens of three candidates were formed at random. In each hen, viewers can save only one singer. Subsequently, it was possible for them to save a last singer among the ten temporarily eliminated. This is how six artists managed to reach the final: MB14, Anne Sila, Manon, Amalya, Terence and Louis Delort.

Viewers will have the difficult task of electing the voice of the year among all these talents they already know well. Unfortunately, Terence will have to do without his coach Mika. Or almost.

Mika in concert on Saturday evening, but present on Friday for the recordings

We know that after the battle, The Voice is live. But that will not be quite the case for this final. Le Parisien reveals that the show will not be completely live. ” While the last six talents of this special edition will compete in front of the public, Mika will be in concert at the Philharmonie de Paris. One of the two dates announced by the artist several months ago“. A simple calendar problem therefore prevents the singer of Grace Kelly from supporting his protégé Terence.





Therefore, the final ” will be partly recorded “As the chain says, but” under live conditions“. Indeed, the candidates’ performances will simply be recorded on Friday evening, and Mika will be present. Do not think either that Mika will be completely absent on Saturday: ” he will be able to interact with other coaches and with talents ” in duplex. As for the mechanics of the game, nothing changes: viewers always have the key word.

Patrick Fiori leaves big favorites, Zazie no longer has any talent

The Voice: This finale is quite unbalanced compared to previous auditions. If Jenifer, Mika and Florent Pagny each have a talent still in the running, Zazie no longer has any, while Patrick Fiori has three. Each coach hopes that his protégé will win this great competition which attracts more than 4 million viewers every Saturday. TF1 can be proud of the audiences since its flagship show has made short work of The Artist, the new tele-hook proposed by Nagui, which has not met its audience (even if the host still hopes that a season 2 is possible).

We hope that this final will not experience any technical problem as was the case for the performance of Anthony Touma, who was interrupted by Nikos Aliagas and his coach Mika in full live. ” In fact, there was a small technical problem, it happens, we are live and it’s magnificent because it is the fragility and the power of live “, These were the words of Nikos to reassure the candidate who was subsequently expressed on Twitter. He reacted to the rumors saying that there had been no technical problem and that he had simply forgotten the words of the song: ” I stop my verse because of a count in my ear which signals the beginning of the chorus (which does not start elsewhere). The problem was the agreement at the beginning that I did not have which then shifted everything. I would have appreciated that you asked me before writing nonsense ”.



