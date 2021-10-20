the social network could change its name next week

That ? The metaverse? What are they telling us about these nutty nuts from Bonbon? Let us explain – roughly – Mark Zuckerberg’s project. Last July, the creator of Facebook granted a long maintenance at The Verge (in English) specializing in technology and media. He explained that he wanted Facebook to become “a company of the metaverse”. The concept appeared in The virtual samurai, a science fiction novel by Neal Stephenson published in 1992, in which the metaverse refers to the convergence of physical, augmented and virtual realities in a shared online space.

The metaverse, an augmented virtual world

Why are we interested today? Mark Zuckerberg plans to profoundly transform Facebook by integrating the codes of this compound universe avatars, who can move around and carry their belongings from one place to another in the metaverse. “An incarnate Internet” which, according to him, would allow creators and artists to experiment with new spaces of creation, and for people living far from current urban centers to access greater educational and leisure opportunities.





Does that sound very abstract to you? Reading some science fiction books could help to see more clearly, starting with that of Stephenson who depicts the outlines of this virtual world as the future of the internet, with shared spaces of interaction and in particular accessible in 3D . “You can think of the metaverse as an embodied internet, where instead of just watching content, you are there. And you feel present with other people as if you were in other places, having different experiences. that you couldn’t necessarily do on a 2D web page or app, like dancing, for example, or different types of fitness. “ Zuckerberg explained to The Verge. We could imagine that in a few years, with a virtual reality headset on our heads, we will go dancing in a club, compete in a martial art competition or try our hand at painting from home.

There are already many questions in the United States, because the metaverse raises questions of technology regulation : how would this virtual universe be governed and regulated? When we compare these still virtual issues with those concerning the moderation of certain content (violent, for example), the laws are still very limited today and little adapted to these developments which could upset our societies in the years to come. These questions will reappear in the medium term, for the moment Facebook will change its name, let’s start there already. Zuckerberg had already announced two days ago hiring 10,000 people in the European Union to build the metaverse. Facebook is dead, long live the metaverse? Case to follow.