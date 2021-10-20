The spectacular volcanic eruption of Mount Aso in Japan

INTERNATIONAL – Mount Aso, one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Wednesday, October 20, throwing a gigantic column of ash 3,500 meters above sea level, as hikers hastily walked away from this tourist site in the southwest of the Japanese archipelago.

No injuries were reported after the volcano erupted in the late morning, which blew up rocks after a spectacular explosion filmed by television cameras.

Authorities have warned locals and tourists not to approach, as hot gases, stones and ash rolled down the green slopes of the volcano.