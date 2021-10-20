The spectacular volcanic eruption of Mount Aso in Japan

INTERNATIONAL – Mount Aso, one of Japan’s most active volcanoes, erupted on Wednesday, October 20, throwing a gigantic column of ash 3,500 meters above sea level, as hikers hastily walked away from this tourist site in the southwest of the Japanese archipelago.
No injuries were reported after the volcano erupted in the late morning, which blew up rocks after a spectacular explosion filmed by television cameras.
Authorities have warned locals and tourists not to approach, as hot gases, stones and ash rolled down the green slopes of the volcano.
“Mount Aso eruption warning. Beware of large volcanic boulders and pyroclastic flows that accompany the eruption within a radius of about 2 km from the crater. ”
The last time the Japan Meteorological Agency set the same alert level for Mount Aso was in 2016, when the volcano erupted after returning to activity the previous year from a sleep of 19 years.
The Japanese archipelago is located on the Pacific “ring of fire”, which records a large number of earthquakes on the planet. Mount Aso is one of the volcanoes under close surveillance among the 110 active in Japan, including Mount Fuji, about a hundred kilometers from Tokyo.
