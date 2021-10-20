the story at the helm of Alexandra Richard, tried for killing her violent partner

The mother, sentenced to 10 years of criminal imprisonment at first instance before the assizes in Rouen, is tried this week on appeal before the assizes in Évreux.

“During my detention, I closed in on myself”. Alexandra Richard has trouble talking about herself. This mother, sentenced to 10 years in prison at first instance before the assizes for having killed her violent husband, presented herself this Tuesday to the Assize Court of Appeal of Evreux. A new trial which she hopes for a new judgment.

“I am perceived as a strong woman by my presence but in fact not at all, I am not a strong person”, testifies this victim of domestic violence, “I have the anguish which is present, the stress”.

Marriage and divorce after 18 years together

Coming from a family of three children, Alexandra Richard tells the bar her childhood, she who was raised by her parents, always together: “I managed to get my diplomas, I worked more than some people”. At the same time, she meets the one who became her husband and the father of her two eldest daughters. A “normal” life where marriage and house plan are linked, family life then, for 18 years.

“Everything was going well with my husband, then I change jobs,” continues the mother.

She then falls in love with Sébastien, for whom she has “butterflies in her stomach”, and confesses to her partner that she has attractions for someone she has met at work. Her husband leaves her immediately, and she continues her relationship with Sébastien “because my husband has not tried to make it work again”.

“We divorce quickly. The day he left, he never came home,” says Alexandra Richard.

“We were like two teenagers who just met”

She then speaks of the beginning of a relationship where Sébastien puts “sparks in her eyes” and shows attention to him: “I was extremely in love with him”. “He was the ideal man, I found him super handsome. And then we were like two teenagers who have just met,” describes the mother of the family, “when I arrived in the parking lot from work, he would come and tell me hello carrying me in his arms, teenage things. “

But things change quickly, she says that Sébastien becomes violent afterwards and begins to isolate her from those around him, from his friends. The one who is PACS and has two children moved in 2014 with his new partner, who does not hide his reluctance.

“I knew he had been in prison but he did not tell me why, he told me that he was young at that time”, assures Alexandra Richard who finds the installation of her spouse too much. quick: “I had to impose on my daughters another man whereas with their father it had only been a few months that I was separated.”

“Anyway now you’re mine”

The violence of Sébastien settles then “very quickly in their relationship”, assures the accused. One day, when he is off work and her at the office, she receives a call from him asking her to come home quickly.





As soon as she arrived, she said that she had her hair caught and dragged to the ground: “I don’t understand what is going on. He is alcoholic, I get up, I am terrified. He grabs my hair and me. swings against the walls of the house “. According to Alexandra Richard, her husband then discovered the albums of her and her ex-husband’s life together.

“He took me up the steps to the attic so I could explain what it was to him, he threw the albums in my face, he hit me and called me a bitch,” she explains, in tears, ” he was insulting me ‘you bitch, now you’re mine anyway.’ “

Falling on his companion’s wedding dress, he decides to tear it up and set it on fire. In tears, she explains that she received other blows on the back but tried to act as if nothing had happened when her children returned: “They saw that I had cried. I minimized. It ‘s. is from that day that he started to be violent with me and to change. This is the first moment “. This is the first real breaking point of the couple who had a child together.

“Violence, insults, fear. I was his object”, she explains again from her glass box, before adding: “he raped me”.

“She is the victim in this case”

In January 2016, Alexandra Richard filed a complaint to denounce this violence in January 2016, before withdrawing it three days later. The complaint had resulted in a simple proposal for penal mediation, without confiscation of the weapons of her spouse. On October 16, 2016, she called the gendarmerie and explained that she had shot Sébastien by accident, when he had just threatened her verbally with death and that she had taken one of his many weapons to dissuade him from “smashing” her.

“The scene is inherently a scene of self-defense”, defended his lawyer at our microphone, “the shot is accidental […] we are certainly not in a deliberate homicide with aggravating circumstances. “Me Lorraine Questiaux also indicates that she is considering pleading acquittal for her client during this trial:” we think that Ms. Richard must be acquitted because she is the victim in this case. case”.

Incarcerated since her conviction at the end of 2020, Alexandra Richard judges that it is impossible for her to “restore her confidence to a man”.

“I do not want to do this again to my children”, explains the one who declares to have never had suicidal thoughts, “I love my children too much”.

3919: the telephone number for women victims of violence



The “3919”, “Violence Femmes Info”, is the national reference number for women victims of violence (conjugal, sexual, psychological, forced marriages, sexual mutilation, harassment …). It’s free and anonymous. It offers listening, informs and directs towards support and support systems. This number is managed by the National Federation of Solidarity Women (FNSF).