the strong announcement of Jean-Michel Aulas for the winter transfer window

“We have to win a title.” Present on the plateau ofOL Night System on OL TV this Tuesday evening, Jean-Michel Aulas ended his speech in this way. A clear speech and objective for the president of Olympique Lyonnais, broadcast by the club’s media. And the boss of the Rhone team, currently 6th in the Ligue 1 standings, intends to give himself the means to achieve his ambitions. This happens, in part, through the transfer window.

Satisfied with the one that passed this summer, marked by the arrivals of Emerson Palmieri, Xherdan Shaqiri and Jérôme Boateng in particular, JMA announced that there would certainly be movement in January. “We always work on the arrival of players, it’s Juni’s job that he does very well, he has identified players here and there, he sends me little messages from time to time. The winter transfer window will also be complex there, we have players who are going to leave for the CAN, it is very penalizing ”, he explained.





“There are things that are in progress”

Sinaly Diomandé (Ivory Coast), Islam Slimani (Algeria), Tino Kadewere (Zimbabwe) and Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) will indeed fail in Gones for a few weeks. Four important absences to compensate for Peter Bosz, especially in the offensive field. The strong man of the OL institution knows this and has put his teams to work. “There are of course assumptions. If we can, as we have done in some years, anticipate the summer transfer window, in general, it is successful in a positive way ”, he slipped before continuing.

“We are working on it, we have touches, there are things that are in progress, we cannot talk about it too much for reasons of confidentiality. We are obviously working on it. In any case, we are doing everything to have a very good team, because the month of January will be important ”, he assured, without however giving names. The message is clear, OL will not miss the opportunity to strengthen its workforce in January depending on the course of events. Faith of Jean-Michel Aulas, convinced that the rise of his team is only just beginning.