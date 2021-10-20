the summary in advance of episode 253 of Wednesday, October 20

Jasmine panics when she sees the ASE arrive to pick up Naël. Louis gives his first cooking class at the institute. Unease sets in between Célia, Solal and Jérémy.
Wednesday October 20 in Here it all begins, who will welcome a new chef, Olivia's ex-husband, and where two former characters will make a remarkable comeback … Clotilde and Guillaume insist with Rose to that she calls the gendarmerie about Naël. She then promises to do it during the day. She warns Jasmine who gets angry and scared. Rose and Antoine then tell Brassac that this morning they found Naël dropped off at their home.
Marta provides an alibi for Jasmine
At noon, Jasmine abruptly leaves her service when she sees that Naël is taken away by the ASE. The young woman can no longer remain silent and reveals that she is the mother of the baby and does not want to be taken away from her. The social worker returns the child to its mother while waiting to have proof of this parentage. Brassac asks Jasmine to follow him and he questions him in detail about the situation. Then, Rose and Marta try to reassure a very worried Jasmine. Marta then decides to go see Brassac and Antoine (Frédéric Diefenthal) to ensure that she spent the weekend with Jasmine who therefore cannot be the one who kidnapped Naël.
A moment of unease between Célia, Solal and Jérémy
Jérémy visits Diego who is working in the marshes with Solal. He offers to help her, which Diego accepts. Then, Jérémy is cold with Solal, telling him about Célia: "Me, she never told me anything about you." Celia arrives and Solal kisses her in front of Jeremy who seems not to be living the situation well, and Celia prefers to leave in a hurry. Later, Solal asks Celia why she fled and she denies that there was any discomfort with Jeremy. She Then brings his charger back to Jeremy who had forgotten it, and Clotilde, seeing them, realizes that her son still has feelings for Celia Jeremy admits to his mother that he has not managed to forget him.
Louis gives his first cooking class
Louis gives his first lesson as a teacher and shows his class the revisited recipe he made for an Augustus dish. Maxime then balances: “is it a masterclass on your life or are you going to teach us?“In response, Louis decides that the latter will be in tandem with Ambre. Despite difficulties at the start, they manage to bring out a dish. Louis tastes and comments:”you have completely missed it.“But Teyssier arrives who tastes the different dishes of the pairs and appreciates that of Maxime and Ambre. He then goes up the straps to Louis for having taken apart a successful dish.