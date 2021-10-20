The Super League back with a new formula?

According to German magazine Wirtschaftswoche, the Super League project is back!

No, the Super League is not dead! German magazine Wirtschaftswoche claims to have obtained a document showing that the Super League project is still alive and that it will return in a new format.

Launched on April 18, 2021, the Super League had turned back on April 21 due to strong opposition from all football players (clubs, supporters, media). But the main protagonists of the Super League (Juventus, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid) have not given up on this project and they are working on a new format, which they deem acceptable to the supporters.

According to the revelations of Wirtschaftswoche, the concept of permanent membership was withdrawn and the competition would be open to all clubs. The other proposals are as follows:

– A team qualifies for the Super League thanks to the results it obtains in its championship.

– 20 clubs qualified for the Super League: all the championships will have a chance to win a place thanks to the qualifying phase.

– A second division with 20 clubs.

The Super League is presented as an alternative to the Champions League, a new format of which will be introduced in 2024-2025 with a group stage comprising 36 teams!

In order to satisfy the supporters, the Super League promises to help them financially with subsidies to be able to travel. She also puts forward the idea that for the final of the Super League, 70% of the places will be reserved for the supporters of the two finalist clubs. A cap on ticket prices is also being considered.

To officially present its new project, the Super League is only waiting for the approval of the Court of Justice of the European Communities (CJEC) which must determine whether the project is legal, UEFA, which organizes the Champions League is strongly opposing it.