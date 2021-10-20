The teacher sentenced for “incitement to racial hatred”

The case had sparked an uproar. August 7 at Metz, Cassandre Fristot, teacher and former member of the Front National

proudly held up an anti-Semitic sign during a demonstration against the health pass. Wearing a beret, she was arrested and taken into custody in the wake.

More than three months later, she was sentenced Wednesday to six months suspended prison sentence for “inciting racial hatred” by the criminal court in the Moselle capital. The floor had required three months in prison and three years of ineligibility against the former FN candidate, who did not come to the hearing on September 8 and was not present on Wednesday either.

Temporarily suspended by National Education

The young woman, a substitute German teacher, was suspended by the National Education, “temporarily” according to her lawyers. She faced up to a year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.





The lawyers of the 13 civil parties had all insisted on the fact that the sign brandished on August 7 bore “the deep scars of anti-Semitism” and the “codes of conspiracy”, as underlined by Me David-Olivier Kaminski, lawyer of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (Crif). These claims were disputed by defense attorneys, who denied everything anti-semitism from their client.