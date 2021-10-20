The Théâtre de la Colline refuses to deprogram Bertrand Cantat and explains it

XAVIER LEOTY via Getty Images The Théâtre de la Colline refuses to deprogram Bertrand Cantat and explains why (Photo of Bertrand Cantat on stage in La Rochelle in March 2018 by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP / Getty Images)

CULTURE – The director of the Théâtre de la Colline on Tuesday, October 19 refused to deprogram Bertrand Cantat, convicted of the murder of his partner in 2003, to whom he asked to compose the music for his next show.

In a press release, Wajdi Mouawad also refused to deprogram Jean-Pierre Baro, a director who had been the target of a rape complaint filed without follow-up, and who is directing a play for La Colline, one of the six national theaters in France.

The programming of the two artists aroused emotion among the # MeTooThéâtre movement, which has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

Do not “substitute for justice”

While affirming to adhere “unreservedly” to “the fights for equality between women and men and that against violence and sexual harassment”, Wajdi Mouawad said refusing to “replace justice”.

“If a person scheduled or invited to the theater becomes involved in legal proceedings, I will urge them to withdraw from the programming until the work of justice has been completed. To date, no one is in this situation in the programming of the Théâtre de la Colline, ”said the director, who is also a playwright.





“So I do not see how I should (…) ask anyone to withdraw,” said the director, who commissioned Bertrand Cantat, formerly of the group Noir Désir, for the music of her next show, “Mère” (November 19-December 30).

“I’m not trying to convince anyone here. And if the Minister of Culture or the President of the Republic, who appointed me, consider that my positions are contrary to the republican principles, that one or the other let me know and I will leave the direction of the theater on the field ”, added the Lebanese-Quebec director.

A “unilateral” movement which “does not suffer from any nuance”

Asked Monday on France Inter, the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot had indicated that she had “not to intervene in the management of La Colline”, but that she “regretted” that Bertrand Cantat was invited. Wajdi Mouawad says he refuses to participate in a “unilateral” movement which “suffers from no nuance” and which “punishes beyond justice and law”.

The actress Marie Trintignant, daughter of Jean-Louis Trintignant, had succumbed to the blows of Bertrand Cantat in 2003 in Vilnius. The singer had been sentenced to eight years in prison. He did four before being released on parole in 2007. His judicial review ended in 2011.

This is not the first time that the two men have collaborated. In 2011, the “Des Femmes” trilogy was directed by Wajdi Mouawad, with Bertrand Cantat who was to be on stage.

Faced with the controversy, the singer will not take the stage, neither in Canada nor at the Avignon Festival. The director then decided to make Cantat’s voice heard from a recording.

