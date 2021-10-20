the vaccine more effective if injected in the morning?

According to a study from the universities of Geneva and Munich, the immune system is more efficient in the morning, after a phase of rest.

Should you be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the morning rather than at the end of the day? This is a lead mentioned in a study conducted by the universities of Geneva (UNIGE) and Ludwigs-Maximilians of Munich (LMU), the results of which were published in the journal Nature Immunology.

This study carried out on mice does not relate to a specific treatment or therapy, but more generally looked at the biological mechanism. And it turns out that the activity of the immune system varies according to the time of day, with a greater performance after a phase of rest, in this case in the morning for humans.

“There is a better immune response in the morning than in the afternoon” with “twice as many antibodies in the morning as in the afternoon”, explains on Europe 1 Christoph Scheiermann, immunologist at the University of Geneva.

The sentinel cells of the immune system, which sound the alarm when our body is attacked by a microbe, are much more responsive and mobile early in the morning, when the body is rested.

If the immune system in case of infection, the defense reaction builds a long-term response in case of vaccination, explains this study. It “takes weeks to form a response specific to a particular pathogen, but it then lasts for a long time thanks to a cellular memory mechanism”, continues Christoph Scheiermann for the Swiss journal. The morning. This is precisely “the mechanism at work during vaccination against a virus”.





How to explain these variations in performance depending on the day? “Circadian rhythms (cyclic biological processes lasting about 24 hours, editor’s note) function as an energy saving system to make the best use of energy resources according to the most immediate needs,” explains the researcher.

“Impossible to know her at this point”

“On paper, this study is very interesting and well conducted”, observes from the Parisian immunologist Stéphane Paul. “For many reasons, especially because we expose the body to a lot of antigens when we eat, the immune response may be better at rest and away from meals. Some people also believe that we respond better to the vaccine when we are on a diet, “he says.

“The moment that we choose to bring a molecule that we inject (for example a vaccine) into contact with the cells of the human body can play a role. The best period seems to be before the activity phase, that is to say before exposure to the sun in the circadian cycle, so when you wake up, or even at night, ”confirms in the columns of the daily Sandrine Sarrazin, researcher at Inserm.

However, these specialists cannot assure that a vaccination in the morning will necessarily be more effective than at another time of the day.. “Impossible to know at this stage. What bothers me is that they used a fairly complicated mouse model, which is not necessarily transposable for humans”, affirms Stéphane Paul. “We can perhaps act a few percent more on the effectiveness. But if that plays a role, it would be really marginal, especially when we already have vaccines that are more than 90% effective (against severe forms)”, explains Sandrine Sarrazin.

“We do not know if twice as many antibodies lead to twice protection, but when we are interested in the effectiveness we look at the levels of antibodies. So a priori the protection can be more important”, estimates as for him Christoph Scheiermann, reports theParisian.