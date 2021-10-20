The values ​​to follow in Paris and in Europe: Kering, Vinci, Nestlé …



(Updated with Burberry, Deliveroo, Rio Tinto, Yara)

PARIS, October 20 (Reuters) – Stocks to watch Wednesday on the Paris Stock Exchange and in Europe:

* KERING PRTP.PA – Gucci, Kering’s flagship brand, saw its sales growth slow in the third quarter to 3.8%, a performance below expectations that the luxury group explains by the resurgence of the epidemic of COVID-19 in Asia.

* VINCI SGEF.PA published Tuesday a turnover in the third quarter higher than that achieved over the same period in 2019, before the health crisis of COVID-19, driven in particular by the ramp-up of construction projects and the return highway traffic.

* NESTLÉ NESN.S on Wednesday raised its organic growth forecast for this year, saying it now expects a 6% to 7% increase in its turnover after an increase of 6.5% in the third quarter.

* ASML ASML.AS – The specialist in equipment for the semiconductor sector on Wednesday published quarterly net profit slightly above expectations at 1.74 billion euros and confirmed to aim for 35% growth in its turnover annual.





* ROCHE ROG.S has revised upwards its forecast for revenue growth and is now targeting an increase of around 5% at constant exchange rates.

* AKZO NOBEL AKSO.AS on Wednesday reported lower than expected quarterly adjusted operating profit as a result of rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions.

* CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S has agreed to pay approximately $ 475 million (408 million euros) to the US and UK authorities to end an investigation into suspicions of corruption and fraud linked to bond issues in Mozambique, the authorities concerned announced on Tuesday.

* BURBERRY BRBY.L has announced the appointment as Managing Director of Jonathan Akeroyd, who has led Gianni Versace for five years.

* DELIVEROO ROO.L has revised upwards its growth forecast for the entire current financial year and now expects an increase of 60% to 70% of the overall value of orders delivered, against 50% to 60% previously.

* RIO TINTO RIO.L RIO.AX – The Anglo-Australian mining group has declared that it wants to invest 7.5 billion dollars in order to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 50% by 2030.

* YARA YAR.OL – The Norwegian fertilizer producer reported better than expected quarterly results but said rising gas prices would continue to dampen its ammonia production in the fourth quarter.

* ALSTOM ALSO.PA – HSBC begins monitoring the purchase value with a target price of 40 euros.

