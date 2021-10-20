The Venom 2 post-credits scene that will change everything for Spider-Man

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters, and its post-credits scene heralds something big for the Symbiote, but for the MCU and Spider-Man.

While Tom Hardy’s Venom sadly returns to theaters to take on Carnage (played by the ghost of Woody Harrelson), a lot will change for Eddie Brock afterward. Venom: Let There Be Carnage according to the post-credits scene, perhaps the one and only interest to inflict this abomination carried out by Andy Serkis.

WARNING: lots of spoilers everywhere, you have been warned

There is when he is happy

the post-credits scene

At the end of the film, Venom devours Carnage and Cletus Kasady’s brain, then Eddie and his buddy the symbiote find themselves on the run and therefore take a vacation on the beach, where they declare their love. Then, in the post-credits scene, as Eddie quietly enjoys his telenovela lying on his bed, Venom’s voice tells him that the collective consciousness of the symbiotes and the knowledge they have gathered over more than 80 billion years could explode his little human spirit.

True to his bullshit, Eddie asks him for proof and a few seconds later, He and Venom find themselves teleported to another dimension and a different room, but still with the TV on. The camera takes the time to rotate to show the screen and finally reveals that the Latin program Eddie was watching has been replaced by JK Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson revealing the identity of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, as in the post-credits scene from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Seeing Peter Parker, Eddie changes into Venom and starts licking the television in a particularly awkward way (even more considering the character is a teenager in the MCU) to signify his affection and urge to eat him (and he’s not the only one).

It’s snack time

spider-man + venom

After years of waiting and complaining, Marvel is finally going to make fans’ dreams come true and reunite Venom and Spider-Man at the movies since the failure of Spider-Man 3 directed by Sam Raimi, with Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker opposite Topher Grace’s Eddie Brock. On the other hand, if the post-credits scene clearly announces the future meeting between the Venom of Tom Hardy and the Spider-Man of Tom Holland, it does not provide any explanation as to how they end up in the same universe.

Venom’s words to Eddie before they teleport imply that the symbiote used his immeasurable power hidden from two films to transport Eddie into the MCU, but Venom is apparently as surprised as he is to find himself in this new universe, as his “What ?“almost imperceptible in the midst of disgusting sound effects.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage took huge freedoms regarding the powers of symbionts over comics. In the movie, Carnage can start a car by changing his finger to an ignition key, hack into a database by simply stepping inside a computer, throwing spikes from his tentacles, and even spawning a mini tornado at inside buildings without destroying them. Interdimensional travel is perhaps just one of the many magical and unexplained abilities that the writers have generously attributed to the Symbiotes.

He can also tap dance and communicate with bees, but we don’t know that yet.





Still, it’s more likely that Venom and Eddie ended up in this universe against their will and some other event brought them into the MCU. A Doctor Strange spell that would have failed because of Peter Parker and thus led to the opening of the multiverse, for example, as the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home released a little less than two months ago? An even more plausible assumption knowing that the extract with J. Jonah Jameson is not the same as in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the movie directed by Jon Watts, the editor of the Daily Bugle revealed that Spider-Man is Peter Parker while in the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the photo he unveils to the public shows a Peter Parler wearing the Spider-Man costume, but without his mask. This means that Venom is found after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home and that the affair surrounding Spider-Man’s identity has grown even further, as the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Ok this is shit

sinister six incoming

According to some rumors, another trailer for this third opus should be released in the next few days. In addition to Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Sandman and the Lizard (who also seem to be present), Venom could therefore potentially be the sixth member of the Sinister Six. and make a first appearance in a trailer before formalizing his entry into the MCU alongside the other villains.

Especially since, if Venom ended up in the MCU because of Peter Parker and can never see his dear and loving Anne (Michelle Williams) again, it at least gives him a good reason to want to eat your brain. Unlike the comics, where Eddie continually lashes out at Spider-Man because he blames him for breaking his life and abandoning the symbiote, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is a poor, delusional, moron loser who has strictly nothing to do with the original Venom.

All is not yet lost for you, Eddie

Marvel could therefore use this multiversal conflict as a pretext to pit Venom and Spider-Man against each other. Unless the symbiote fulfills its role as an anti-hero who kills people, but isn’t that bad, and allies with the Weaver to take down the other villains in the film.

Two questions remain despite everything: Spider-Man to return with Venom to the Sony Extended Universe and what then was the famous proof of the immense power that Venom holds if not the ability to travel between universes? We will still have to be patient and hope that the writers at Marvel are a little more inspired than those at Sony.