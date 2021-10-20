the victim would have been beheaded and eviscerated





5:40 p.m .: There are currently 86 gendarmes engaged, as well as 15 municipal police officers from Bollène. The Marseille SR (research sections) and the GIGN are on their way. A helicopter from the Hérault came as reinforcement, as well as motorcycle teams. Several gendarmes from the company of Pierrelatte (Drôme) are also mobilized to search for the thirty-something suspected of having committed a homicide in Bollène. Several patrols and fixed points were set up by the military on this territory of South-Drôme located on the border with North-Vaucluse.

4:50 p.m .: According to AFP, the victim is a man, who was found beheaded and eviscerated at his home Wednesday in Bollène. “The terrorist trail is absolutely not privileged at this stage of the flagrance investigation,” said a source close to the investigation. For the record, a week ago, on October 13, a septuagenarian was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. A suspect was indicted for murder a few days later: the 51-year-old man was the former husband of the victim’s housekeeper.

A 37-year-old man has been actively sought by the gendarmes of Vaucluse, in Bollène, since the beginning of the afternoon of this Wednesday, October 20. Suspected of a homicide in the district of Bollène-Ecluse, rue Jean-Rostand, he is currently on the run.

4:20 p.m .: The 37-year-old is dressed in shorts and a black T-shirt. He could be in possession of a knife. Large gendarmerie forces, as well as a helicopter, are on site. He could be in nearby Barry Hill. The City of Bollène, via Facebook, urged the population to be cautious. The Vaucluse gendarmerie posted on its Facebook page the photo of the fleeing individual, specifying that he is potentially dangerous and armed.

