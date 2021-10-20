The viral photo of Tony Parker present at Nets / Bucks with 2 big stars!

The gauges now abolished in NBA theaters this season, many stars lined the stands of the Staples Center and the Fiserv Forum, this Tuesday, on the occasion of the Opening Night. Tony Parker was in Milwaukee, accompanied by two other great French-speaking sportsmen!

What better way to celebrate the league’s 75th anniversary than to do it with full speakers? The NBA has indeed put the dishes in the big on the occasion of this special year for it, by re-authorizing the public to fully fill its various rooms. Two of them have already been able to welcome fans without any limit on Tuesday, namely those of the Lakers and the Bucks.

Several celebrities have logically responded to the meeting, especially on the side of Los Angeles. The inimitable Jack Nicholson was obviously present at the Staples Center, as were artists Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Usher, Lil Wayne or even Saweetie. Although less attractive, Milwaukee has also attracted some pretty names on the edge of its field.

Tony Parker pictured with two Formula 1 drivers

On the sidelines of his duties as president of ASVEL, Tony Parker has thus given himself a little getaway in Wisconsin, to attend the presentation of the Bucks rings. The opportunity for him to find former teammates at Spurs such as Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge and George Hill, but also other stars in the stands. He just took the pose with them, in a photo that exudes French talent!





Read also

Kevin Durant gives a first rant after the loss to the Bucks

Like TP, Frenchman Pierre Gasly and Monegasque Charles Leclerc are currently in the United States, where they are preparing for the next Formula 1 Grand Prix which will take place in Austin. History to clear the mind a little, the two pilots have obviously decided to make a small detour in Milwaukee, to attend the launch of the new NBA season.

The three champions were able to admire the performance of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates, wide winners of the Nets for their entry into contention as defending champions. If they did not really have the right to a big suspense, all three should not regret their evening, after having seen two of the main favorites in the East face off against each other!

Rather adept at horse racing, Tony Parker shared his evening in front of Bucks / Nets with the illustrious Formula 1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc. The elite of French-speaking sport were at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday!