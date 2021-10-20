“The Voice All-Stars”: No live performances for the finalists on Saturday on TF1

The big evening is approaching. Saturday evening, TF1 will broadcast the final of its anniversary edition of “The Voice”, “The Voice All Stars”. If Nikos Aliagas will officiate well at the presentation and will exchange on stage with coaches Florent Pagny, Jenifer, Zazie and Patrick Fiori, this will not be the case with Mika, as our colleagues from the “Parisian” point out. The singer will be in concert that evening at the Philharmonie de Paris and will therefore not be able to judge live the performances of the six finalists who are MB14, Anne Sila, Manon, Amalya, Terence and Louis Delort.

ITV Studios France, which produces the tele-hook, has therefore opted for a mixed solution: the candidates’ appearances on stage will be recorded the day before the broadcast, in the presence of Mika, under live conditions. Voting will be open from the start of the evening. Nikos Aliagas will explain the situation at the end of the services. The absent coach will be able to speak to him from his dressing room after the evening which will take place live.

Before Mika, Lara Fabian and Jenifer

Last year, the production was also faced with the absence of one of its coaches for the final. In the home stretch of season 7 of “The Voice Kids”, Jenifer was forced to intervene by videoconference after having tested positive for Covid-19. A few months earlier, the same year, during a regular season of “The Voice”, Lara Fabian had done the same, but this time because of travel restrictions related to the health crisis.