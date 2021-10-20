The Warriors bench already decisive | NBA

Stephen Curry admittedly had his first triple-double in almost six years, but it wasn’t the Warriors playmaker who made the difference in Golden State’s first victory. He recognized it himself, feeling that he had played “Like shit” against the Lakers.

It was the substitutes who made the decisive effort, especially in the last quarter. After 36 minutes, Steve Kerr’s players were behind (85-83) and the coach chose to throw a five with Jordan Poole and four substitutes: Otto Porter Jr, Nemanja Bjelica, Andre Iguodala and Damion Lee.

Result: a 17-7 in four minutes for Golden State with the five players who have scored at least one basket. Then it was Stephen Curry and Nemanja Bjelica who finished the job. The latter finished with 15 points at 6/7 in the shoot, 11 rebounds and 4 assists in 26 minutes, and with a +/- of + 20!

“With his outside shoot, the defenders really climb on him”, says Draymond Green to NBC Sports. “He did a lot of important things, for himself and for others. If we took this match, it is largely thanks to him. A + 20 is incredible. “





“Seeing him pass and find open players, especially at his post, it makes us even more dangerous”

The former Minnesota and Sacramento already seemed at ease in the Warriors’ system, in a different register than what we usually know him since he only struck once at 3-pts.

“We knew he could shoot from afar and open spaces”, comments Jordan Poole, also excellent with 16 points scored in the second half. “But seeing him pass and find open players, especially at his post, makes us even more dangerous. You have to respect his 3-point shot, but he can also play after his dribble, which is essential. “

Another important element in this superb performance from the bench of the Warriors (who dominated that of the Lakers 55-29), in addition to Damion Lee, who compiles 15 points: Andre Iguodala. The 2015 Finals MVP showed up in the preseason, already against Los Angeles, and he confirmed with another solid outing: 12 points in 23 minutes.

“He looks good, he moves well, he put in important shots, his hands are still impressive in defense”, lists a Stephen Curry conquered by the return of Andre Iguodala after two years in Miami. “When he arrived here, there was a little music that said he would only be a presence in the locker room, a veteran who would be a big brother to the young people… But he was clear: he still has some under the hood. He played 23 minutes and he was good during the 23. “