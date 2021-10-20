“The Wire”, “Mad Men”, “Game of Thrones” … what are the best series of the 21st century?

The BBC site has published a ranking of 100 series, considered the most successful of the past 21 years. A list drawn up by 206 experts.

Jimmy McNulty, Don Draper and Walter White at the top. The site of the BBC published its ranking of the 100 best series of the 21st century on Tuesday. A list established through a survey of 206 experts (critics, journalists, academics and industry figures) from 43 countries, based on 460 soap operas.

According to this classification, The Wire is the most successful series of the last 21 years – indeed it is regularly presented as such by connoisseurs. The soap opera, which notably revealed Dominic West (McNulty), Idris Elba (Stringer Bell) and Michael K. Williams (Omar), recently disappeared, draws in five seasons the realistic and chilling panorama of the city of Baltimore, of its ravaged cities by drugs to its corrupt (police or town hall) or outdated (school or press) institutions.

In the top 3, then follow Mad Men and breaking Bad. The first, which aired from 2007 to 2015, follows employees of an advertising agency on Madison Avenue, New York in the 1960s. The second, which aired from 2008 to 2013, chronicles the transformation of Walter White, a professor of chemistry, as a Machiavellian drug lord.





A French series in 53rd place

Fleabag the series by Briton Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Game Of Thrones are fourth and fifth. Succession, whose broadcast is in progress, closes the top 10. The Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit, which made everyone want to play chess, is 100th.

Only one French series appears in this list: Call My Agent!, better known here under the title Ten percent, is placed 53rd, in front The Big Bang Theory, House of Cards or Stranger Things. Created by Dominique Besnehard and Fanny Herrero, Ten percent follows a team of movie star agents and tells the story behind the scenes of the seventh art. Each episode receives one or more actors who play their own role: Isabelle Adjani, Gérard Lanvin, Béatrice Dalle or Charlotte Gainsbourg all appeared there.

Read more

Note however, the absence of successful and rewarded series, including Peaky Blinders and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The full classification can be found here.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

VIDEO – Death of Michael K. Williams: The Wire star has died at the age of 54: