The Witcher 3 PS5 | Xbox Series: CD Projekt Postpones Upgrade Release

Many months ago, CD Prjekt announced that The Witcher 3, just like Cyberpunk 2077, would be entitled to a free upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series. Later in the year, the developers hinted that a delay was possible, and today the bad news has fallen.

When publishing its financial results in September, CD Projekt had been transparent. Officials said at the time that yes, the next-gen (PS5 and Xbox Series versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were well planned for 2021, but that adjustments in the schedules were quite possible :

Our goal is still to release this game in late 2021. However, similarly the development process is ongoing and we cannot be absolutely certain that the release schedule will not change. But for now, we’re aiming for the end of 2021 for both games, and I don’t want to be more specific just yet, the studio said at the time.

The time is no longer for probabilities, since the postponement of the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 was recorded by CD Projekt via a publication on its official website. The studio says that “on the basis of the recommendations provided by those supervising the development, it was (was) decided to allocate additional time to the two projects” (the other being Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen, of course). But then, when can we find Geralt de Riv, his faithful mare Ablette, Ciri, Yennefer, Triss, Dandelion, Zoltan and all the others? According to the press release, This next-gen version of The Witcher 3 will arrive in the second quarter of 2022, i.e. somewhere between April 1 and June 30, 2022.



