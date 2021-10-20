The withdrawal from Afghanistan, a shadow over Mali

ANALYSIS – The arrival of Wagner’s Russian mercenaries in Bamako could call into question the French commitment.

Will the Sahel meet the same fate as Afghanistan? After having resisted the tremors of the American withdrawal from the “tomb of empires”, will the French be driven out of Mali by Wagner’s Russian mercenaries?

In the aftermath of the chaotic American retreat last August, the specter of an Afghan-style scenario for the Sahel had been raised, as the analogies between the two situations were numerous. In both cases, we are dealing with two operations carried out in external theaters which have lasted for several years. With the same objective, the fight against terrorism. And a similar failure, since this goal, despite years of war, has not been achieved in either Afghanistan or Mali, where jihadist groups continue to proliferate.

The Western strategy of helping and training local forces did not work. Despite years of financial infusion and training, neither of the two armies is able to stand up against the jihadists.