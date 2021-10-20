There is serious tension between FIFA and UEFA

The hatchet is about to be unearthed between FIFA and UEFA. Since she has been lobbying for a World Cup organized every two years with Arsène Wenger as leader, the world body is in the process of putting some football players on their backs. There are already players and clubs who rail against the ever-increasing number of matches to be played, just like CONMEBOL. Others, people in the field but also observers, are also afraid of seeing the world lose its prestige by going from a frequency of four to two years.

UEFA was already not very warm, surprised to see this proposal arrive through a press release published at the beginning of September. “Considering the major impact this reform can have on the entire football organization, there is widespread astonishment that FIFA appears to be launching a media campaign to push its proposal. While such proposals have not been presented to confederations, national associations, leagues, clubs, players, coaches, clubs and the entire football community. “

Six federations in northern Europe plan to split

According to Associated Press, Gianni Infantino presented himself to the European federations to sell them an idea that did not pass. “I believe that the enemy of football is not the World Cup or the FIFA, but these are the other activities that young boys and girls can do. We have to see together how we can bring them back to take an interest in football. And we want, as far as I am concerned, to do it all together as we have always done in recent years ”, explained the Swiss president in a speech that lasted an hour.





The response was not long in coming, not from UEFA but from its Nordic members. In a joint statement, the football federations of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, the Faroe Islands and Iceland plan to split. “If a majority in FIFA decides to adopt a proposal for a biennial World Cup, the Nordic football associations will have to consider other actions and scenarios closer to our core values ​​than what the current FIFA proposal represents. “ Like a stone thrown in the garden of Infantino.

UEFA does not want this reform

His idea of ​​evangelizing the world of football does not necessarily please small federations, those targeted by this reform. The six secessionist European federations have strong support according to Associated Press in the person of Aleksander Ceferin, the president of UEFA. He also takes a very negative view of this reform and would have received notifications from 12 European federations (including probably the six mentioned above) that they were considering leaving the world body.

That would help UEFA’s business. The latter has also distributed a study, of which The world took note last night, ensuring that in the event of a new schedule, the losses would be estimated between 2.5 and 3 billion euros (ticketing, sponsoring broadcasters) over four years only for the European federations. The League of Nations would disappear, for example. And this report does not even understand the consequences for European clubs and their domestic leagues. UEFA therefore has no reason to be in favor of this new reform …