These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Like every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for apps and mobile games for iOS and Android that normally pay a fee but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions, Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you read this article, some apps may have become chargeable again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it's more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn't specify how long the discount is valid for.

Little advice: find an interesting application, but you can’t really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way the app will be part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss an ephemeral promo.





Temporarily free Android applications on the Google Play Store

Android productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Brightness Control (€ 0.69): This app allows to automatically change the brightness according to the time you set up. The application offers a simple but effective option to configure the brightness according to the time of day;

Status Saver (€ 2.99 / expires tomorrow): You will be able to download the statuses of your WhatsApp contacts with this application;

Bubbles Battery Indicator (€ 1.29): A beautiful charging animation app which helps improve the look of your smartphone with bubbles. You can customize the bubble loading animation by modifying their size and colors or even define alerts for a certain load level;

PowerAudio Pro (€ 0.59): A simple music player but with a powerful equalizer including all the features you would expect from a music player. We have written an article dedicated to this application to read by clicking here;

Digital Dashboard GPS Pro (€ 0.89): The pro version of this GPS application allows you to track your speed, distance traveled, duration, location and have lots of other useful information of this kind;

Memorize: Learn Chinese Words (€ 4.99): This AI-based study app helps to learn and memorize Chinese vocabulary;

Memorize: Learn TOEFL Vocabulary (€ 4.99): Identical to the previous one, this application allows you to learn and memorize TOEFL vocabulary;

Home workouts Gym Pro (€ 1.79): Train at home thanks to this guide comprising several exercises in 3D video animation (easy to understand). The app provides daily workout routines for all of your major muscle groups.

Livemocha Special Edition (€ 0.99): With this special edition of Livemocha, you will be able to learn more about the language of your choice in just a few days.

Temporarily free Android games on the Google Play Store

Merge Number Puzzle (€ 3.29): A number puzzle with a fairly well thought out and very stimulating gameplay;

MR RACER (€ 4.99): A car racing game that offers an extreme multiplayer racing experience. Race with friends in awesome super cars at high speed to beat the traffic;

Brain Game (€ 1.29): If you like strategy games, you will love this exciting new card game that will make you think;

Christmas Puzzle Premium (€ 0.59): A puzzle game featuring 200 challenging levels, 6 game modes, a festive atmosphere and funny characters. There is plenty to have fun with;

World war 3 (€ 1.99): Engage in epic battles across multiple countries and continents! Will you be the next General of World War III?

Bottle target shooting Master (€ 9.99): This 3D bottle shooting game has lots of exciting missions and challenges to judge your shooting games expertise. Take your gun and have fun;

New Princess DressUp Game (€ 6.99): In this makeover game, you will be able to run your own fashion salon and dress your princess as you like;

Super Hero Factory Inc Pro (€ 0.99): The world is devastated, invaded by an evil civilization. Build your underground lab and create the fastest, strongest and most loyal superheroes. Then send them to different cities around the world and let them defeat the enemies;

Moto Bike Racer Pro Fighter 3D (€ 6.49): A real motorcycle racing game with shooting skills and real crazy biker attacks;

Freelancer Simulator Inc (€ 0.99): In this simulation game, you are a freelance designer and developer. Your goal will be to get rich and enjoy your life as an independent developer.



Temporarily free iOS applications on the Apple App Store

IOS productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free from the Apple App Store

Simple T for Twitter (€ 7.99): This is a third-party Twitter client based on Twitter's public APIs;

Filterloop Pro: Photo editor (€ 5.99): This application allows you to modify your photos with more than 300 filters and effects distributed in 26 packs;

Stream Music Player (€ 2.29): This application allows you to create your own streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and YandexDisk and save space on your device;

Check My Device (€ 1.09): Recommended for people who buy second-hand iPhones / iPads from friends or strangers, this app helps verify that the device concerned is functioning correctly;

bProgress – Manage Daily Tasks (€ 1.09): A productivity tool that combines progress management with schedule planning, providing a comfortable experience for users;

Manager for OP1 (€ 5.49): Easily sync, save and share your projects. By connecting your device via USB, you will be able to import and export the four tracks to and from your OP1;

LogoMe art photo editor (€ 1.09): This application allows you to easily create silhouette photos by applying a beautiful image mask. There are many models of silhouettes, which makes it possible to make photos with popular logos;

Master XR dissection (€ 20.99): As the name suggests, the app provides an overview of the human body. It shows high quality scanned anatomical image of a human torso in augmented reality. This is great for learning the names and locations of muscles and blood vessels;

Megalodon (€ 1.09): Dive deep into the ancient seas to learn about the biggest and most terrifying shark. Megalodon is a mini AR app on C. megalodon, the extinct shark. You will learn about this strange shark through the slides which are full of comprehensive information.

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Paintiles (€ 1.09): In this game, paint the tiles to make them match and clear the board;

Infinite Flight (€ 0.99): This flight simulator offers the most comprehensive flight simulation experience on mobile, whether you are a curious novice or a seasoned pilot;

1001 Butterflies (€ 1.09): Decorate the world and create as many butterflies as you can. With this game, d discover more than 1001 unique butterflies wherever you are;

Dozen Memory Game (€ 1.09): This game allows you to test and improve your memorization skills. It will take r Flip cards, memorize their locations, and score pairing points before the AI ​​gets ahead of you;

13's (€ 2.29): A fun puzzle that will get you hooked in no time. 13's is a great game for chilling out, perfect for teaching children to count, plus it's suitable for color blind people!

Up Slide Down (€ 2.29): This Simple and very challenging puzzle game involves placing the tiles in order by performing sliding movements that use empty space. It may sound easy, but after several tries you will see how difficult and challenging this game is;

Poker Pop! (€ 2.29): Rediscover solo poker! This game even the domino style tiles with cards to create poker hands;

Modern Ludo (€ 3.49): This game classic has been revised to be more suitable for mobile devices and to make it more exciting;

Alphaputt (€ 2.29): The Chilling letter mini-golf game, which we have recommended to you in the past.



What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found more interesting promo apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your tips in the comments.