they are finally available at Boulanger with a free Bose Headphones 700

After months of teasing (and leaks, it must be said), the Google Pixel 6 are finally available with a stunning pre-order offer: a Bose Headphones 700 is offered with the smartphone. The latter is not to be outdone: this year, Google has completely revised the recipe for its new Pixels and the result is really enticing.

Google has just announced its sixth generation of Pixel smartphones, and it’s the one that marks the biggest break with previous models. New photo sensors, completely revised design and “in-house” processor: the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro mark the start of a new era for Google smartphones. Especially since they keep an attractive price in the face of high-end competition.

The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been available for pre-order since this day, and they take advantage of a particularly interesting offer at Baker. Respectively available at 649 and 899 euros, the new Google smartphones allow you to obtain for free a Bose Headphones 700 for any pre-order, simply by filling out this form. Priced around 300 euros, these are one of the best active noise canceling headphones that can be found on the market today. Hurry though, the pre-order ends on the evening of October 27th.

The most advanced camera system on a Pixel

Google has never needed to race with megapixels or the number of sensors to offer some of the best cameras on the market. Indeed, its smartphones mainly rely on software image processing to provide excellent quality photos. This year, in addition to improving this famous treatment, Google has also taken care of the onboard photo sensors.

Thus, the Google Pixel 6 is found equipped with a main sensor of 50 megapixels as well as an ultra wide-angle of 12 megapixels. The Google Pixel 6 Pro also adds a 48-megapixel telephoto lens to its setup. It is a real technical leap forward for Google smartphones.

But like every year, it is the software functions that set Google smartphones apart. Here are some of the new photo features on the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro:

»: When editing a photo, you can remove people or objects that spoil the background of your photo without needing to use Photoshop; ” Anti-blur »: Your photo is out of focus? Google Pixels let you turn a blurry face into something crisp;

»: Google Pixels translate conversations, messages and text displayed on images in real time. And this even if you are offline; “A unique style withMaterial You»: The interface of the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is fully customizable, allowing you to configure the phone to your liking. The opportunity to enjoy a truly unique phone.

A processor designed by Google

For its Pixel 6, Google says goodbye to Qualcomm. The Mountain View firm has indeed developed its own mobile processor: the Google Tensor. A rare feature on Android, which allows Google to control all interactions between the processor and the components of the smartphone. The Google Pixel 6 is thus much more powerful than the Pixel 5 released last year.





By mastering the architecture of its processor, Google can thus focus on features specific to the Pixel 6. Thus, the Google Tensor relies heavily on artificial intelligence, voice recognition, or even machine learning. What to offer a perfect and unique integration of the Google Assistant and its services.

Finally, Google announces that the Pixel 6 will benefit from3 years of software updates(3 years of software update and 5 years of security updates). An unprecedented performance for an Android smartphone, which will allow these terminals to gain new features over the years. This also guarantees the security of smartphones, in addition to the integrated Titan M2 chip. This promises to secure the information that is hosted on your phone.

New chassis for a new life

To complete the revival of its smartphones, Google has also completely revised the design of its devices. On the back, there is a two-tone design separated by a horizontal block grouping the photo sensors. A great originality in 2021, where the backs of smartphones tend to look the same. On the front, there is a large screen pierced with a punch housing the selfie camera. On the two new Pixels, the tiles are not the same:

On the Pixel 6, the 6.4-inch OLED panel offers a 90Hz refresh rate;

On the Pixel 6 Pro, the 6.7-inch OLED panel offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

Finally, the Pixel 6 are protected by the new Victus coating from Gorilla Glass. This latest generation promises better resistance to both impact and scratches. They are also waterproof and dustproof thanks to the IP68 certification.

Attractive prices and a generous pre-order offer

The Google Pixel 6 will officially be available for sale on October 28. Before the official release, Google has a particularly generous pre-order offer. Indeed, for any order placed before this date, the Bose Headphones 700 is offered after completing this form. Currently worth around 300 euros (and even 395.99 euros on the official Bose website), these active noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are among the best references on the market.

Despite a muscular spec sheet, the Google Pixel 6 offers far lower prices than competing high-end smartphones this year.