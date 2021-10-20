this 1TB external SSD is on sale at -35% on Amazon

If you’re looking for a fast, high-performance external storage solution that follows you wherever you go, this great deal should be of interest to you. Today, Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB SSD at 129.99 euros against 199.99 euros usually.

Primary storage solution, additional space, better comfort… there are currently many reasons to buy a new SSD. SanDisk is a benchmark in storage systems, with products known to be strong and performant. Especially since at the moment, its very good Extreme Portable 1 TB SSD is enjoying a 35% discount to improve its capacity-price ratio.

The advantages of SanDisk SSD

It has a compact and robust design (IP55)

It offers read speeds of up to 550MB / s

And USB-C compatibility

Usually displayed at a price of 199.99 euros, the SanDisk Extreme Portable external SSD with 1TB of storage is currently enjoying an immediate discount of 70 euros, and goes to 129.99 euros on Amazon.

An external SSD ideal for videographers

Unlike hard drives, SSDs offer much faster write speeds. Here this model can go up to 550 MB / s. It is therefore particularly suitable for people who want to install applications on it or regularly transfer high-resolution photos and videos. To top it off, it has a nice amount of data, namely 1TB of storage, to store hundreds of videos or games.

In addition, this portable SSD is compatible with Windows and Mac. To plug it in, it is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A adapter, which means it will work with computers of any kind. ‘yesterday, today and tomorrow. Note that it benefits from a 3-year manufacturer warranty.

SanDisk know-how

The other great asset of this model is of course its design. The SanDisk brand has crafted a rugged SSD for you to travel worry-free, without fear of breaking it. With its silicone case and anti-slip coating, it is able to withstand drops of up to two meters and resistance to water, as well as dust, thanks to its IP55 certification. – enough to resist the vagaries of life.





It is therefore very durable, and should stay by your side for years to come. Obviously one of the other criteria that advocate in the choice of its SSD is its portability. Yes, it is important that we can take him everywhere with you. And it is, because its dimensions of 9.6 x 5 x 0.9 cm and its featherweight of 40 grams, will facilitate its transport – SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD therefore lives up to its name. In addition, it is possible to add a carabiner, practical to attach the disc to your belt loop or your backpack for the more adventurous among you.

What are the best portable external SSDs right now?

In order to discover the competition of the SanDisk Extreme, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best portable external SSD (USB-C) of the moment.