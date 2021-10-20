This cigarette is the most dangerous of the day and you should absolutely eliminate it

Smoking kills, that’s obvious. The packages available in tobacconists have put it up since 2003. If the discourse around tobacco has changed radically since the 1970s and the Veil law, moving from television advertisements to packages fully covered with prevention messages, smoking continues to wreak havoc. . France still has 11.4 million smokers, and 25% of 18-75 year olds smoke daily, according to Santé Publique France, while 75,000 deaths per year are attributed to cigarette consumption. The increasingly high price of packages is also weighing heavily on smokers’ purses.

So if you are a smoker and you are looking to relieve your lungs and your savings by reducing your consumption, an American study published in the journal Cancer revealed in 2011 which cigarette you must do without first: the wake-up cigarette. Smoking cigarettes within an hour of waking up puts you at much greater risk of cancer and other major health problems than the following ones. At this time of the day, your lungs are absorbing much more of the harmful particles and multiple chemicals found in cigarettes. The study states that people who smoke within the first 30 minutes after waking up are 1.79 times more likely to get lung cancer than people who smoke more than an hour after waking up. This figure decreases slightly for people who smoke between 30 and 60 minutes after waking up, to 1.31, but remains higher than that of later smokers.

In fact, every day cigarettes are harmful and put your life on the line. According to Public Health France, nine out of ten cancers are linked to active smoking and one in two smokers dies from their tobacco consumption. Faced with these alarming figures, smokers are taking the necessary measures. Between 2016 and 2019, 1.6 million French people quit smoking, or 2,200 people per day. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 halted this decline, especially in the poorest households, and smoking cessation figures are stagnant. Loïc Josseran, professor of public health at the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin, delivered his analysis to West France in May: “With each hardship for the population, there is an upsurge in addictive behavior,” he said. As we begin to bring the spread of the virus under control, it is now a matter of re-starting the fall in the smoking curve.