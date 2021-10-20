this daring scene between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon who disappeared from the film

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon revealed that they should have shot a crisp scene in The Last Duel, which Ridley Scott ultimately dismissed from the film.
Since last October 13, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are back together on the screens. With The last duel, Ridley Scott goes back to medieval times, which he had already explored 15 years ago in Kingdom Of Heaven. The director ofAlien this time focuses on an intimate story, at the heart of the great History: that of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer, brilliant in the series Killing Eve), wife of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), knight of the King of France, who accuses Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), another devoted of the King, of having raped her. For his part, Ben Affleck plays Count Pierre II de Valois, known as Pierre II d’Alençon. Loosely based on a true story and based on the book The Last Duel: Paris, December 29, 1386 written by Eric Jager, The last duel is the occasion for Ridley Scott to evoke themes which resonate strongly nowadays such as the liberation of the word or the violated rights of the women.
A kiss that did not please Ridley Scott
For Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, it is therefore a reunion on the screen, them who began their careers together with the writing of the screenplay for Will hunting. The two friends also co-wrote the adaptation of the Last Duel in collaboration with screenwriter Nicole Holofcener. In a joint interview with the magazine Entertainment Weekly, the interpreter of Jason Bourne and that of Batman also slip a confidence that will make the fans of the duo scream. “In the initial version of the ceremony sequence, the way it was played meant that we had to kiss each other on the mouth. It was in the script!” explains Ben Affleck. “It would have been our first kiss on screen” Matt Damon adds. But this historic moment will have to wait for another film since Ridley Scott preferred to modify the scene, once on the set. A decision validated by the two actors: “Ridley thought it might have distracted the audience from the significance of this scene. And his instincts are pretty good, in general.”
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck improvise
According to Matt Damon, this change allowed comedians to improvise: “The two characters really hate each other and it was a lot of fun to play. In the scene where I kneel in front of him, Ben improvised this thing where I started to say my line and he just interrupted me. saying, “Closer.” And I had to sort of get up and kneel down in front of him again. It was an improvisation, because it wasn’t in the script. “ Anyway, Jennifer Lopez, again in a relationship with Ben Affleck for several months, will not have anything to jealous of Matt Damon by seeing the film …