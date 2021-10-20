this scenario which traces a carbon neutral future in 2050… without nuclear power

The tone contrasts with the course taken by Emmanuel Macron, who is gradually advancing his pawns to relaunch the debate on an energy future where the atom would have its place. This is evidenced by its praise last week for SMRs, these small innovative nuclear reactors, which will receive 1 billion euros as part of France 2030. A key first step before the decision, to say the least, expected on EPRs. Far from giving it up despite the setbacks of Flamanville, the Head of State wishes to formalize before Christmas the construction of six of these third generation reactors, according to information from the Figaro.

A pro-nuclear turn far from being shared by all. To prove that a carbon-neutral future is possible without resorting to the atom, the network of experts negaWatt publishes this Wednesday the outline of its scenario for an energy mix “ 100% renewable “, Which wants to be” a roadmap for the five-year term “. The full scenario will be presented on October 26, the day after the presentation of those of RTE, the operator of the electricity network, eagerly awaited by the public authorities. Nuclear power, ” current or new “, is ” inherently non-renewable “, Argues its spokesperson, Yves Marignac, who asks for a” controlled and responsible closure of the current fleet, by closing the old reactors between their 40th and 50th years “. The Flamanville EPR, under construction since 2004, must therefore be abandoned, and the decision to build new ones discarded, estimates the association.

“With 11 years of delay, 530% overcost and cascade of compliance problems, the decision to start up in Flamanville is not viable. It would lead not only to generate the risk associated with the operation of a reactor, that is to say the accumulation of spent fuel and a real level of degraded safety, but also to economic losses, because of its non-performance. guaranteed profitability and the cost of dismantling, ”says Yves Marignac.

By focusing on small reactors, Macron hopes to revive French nuclear power … abroad

Development of offshore wind

In comparison, wind power and photovoltaics are ” faster, more reliable and less expensive to build “, Says negaWatt. In its scenario, wind power would become the main source of energy in 2050, in particular thanks to offshore production (around 3,000 units), with the development of floating infrastructures. On land, the park would be multiplied by 2.1 compared to 2020, to reach a total of around 19,000 wind turbines, ” far behind the 30,000 already established in Germany », Recalls the association. Result: in France, the giants with blades would have an installed capacity of 99 GW (against around 17 GW today), and would provide no less than 304 TWh of electricity per year. While the development of wind power is debated in France, the association through the voice of a spokesperson, Marc Jedliczka, assures that “This is not an invasion as some would have it believe.” ” We can even see that local residents are even more favorable to their development, ”he comments, based on a recent Ademe survey conducted by Harris Interactive.

Photovoltaics would come later, thanks to its ” exceptional modularity ” and his “ wide variety of applications “. Concretely, solar panels would develop both on large industrial wastelands or abandoned land unsuitable for agriculture, as well as on buildings or the roofs of individual houses. Allowing to offer 140 GW of power within 30 years (compared to 11 GW today), and 185 TWh per year.

Biomass would also find its place, the wood used for energy increasing by almost half. However, there would be no dedicated forestry, only the use of ” residues from wood-material production chains, processing industries, or consumption “.





Demand for electricity is increasing … and renewables are not keeping up

Finally, gas would not be excluded. Because it would make it possible to compensate for the intermittence of renewable energies, and to smooth consumption. But this would only be “green”, that is to say produced by methanization from crop residues, livestock excreta, bio-waste and plant cover. ” The agricultural biogas potential is estimated at 140 TWh », Specifies Christian Couturier, member of the association and director of Solagro. An objective lower than that of the National Low Carbon Strategy (SNBC), which estimates the potential for agricultural biomass production to be close to 250 TWh by 2050, so as not to resort massively to dedicated crops.

Halve energy consumption

Above all, to achieve this, the network of experts intends to tackle energy waste, ” in reverse of the injunctions to produce and consume more and more, in defiance of planetary limits “. In fine, final energy consumption would be halved in 2050 compared to today. And this, by attacking various highly polluting sectors. ” Energy needs could be significantly reduced by efficient building renovations “, Argues the director of negawatt, Stéphane Chatelin. And go from 30,000 to 800,000 global thermal renovations per year by 2030, by carrying out global work rather than ” in pieces “.

As for transport, which remains the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in France, electrification would not be the alpha and the omega, he believes. Because if the electric car must be encouraged (and supplemented by hybrid biogas to avoid too much use of lithium), we must first reduce road traffic. The association thus identifies several levers: tackling forced travel, encouraging a modal shift to other transport, and promoting short-distance carpooling, for example. And point two measures ” priority »: A massive investment in alternatives to motorized road transport, and the establishment of a kilometer charge on freight.