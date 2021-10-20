This scorpion larger than a dog was discovered in China

If you do not like small or large animals, we advise you to go your way because what will follow will certainly wake up your worst phobias! Luckily, this scorpion specimen no longer exists on Earth, but it is scary to think that it could have lived on our planet.

Giant scorpion discovered in China

Indeed, a team from the Nanking Institute of Paleontology and Geology has just made a discovery that shivers down your spine. The researchers were able to discover the fossil of a giant scorpion the size of a dog. A discovery that dates 435 million years ago in China and which has just been published in the scientific journal Science Bulletin.

This is a new species discovered with poisonous claws measuring the size of a dog. Indeed, this scorpion, when he lived on Earth, was over a meter long !





These poisonous pliers thus allowed him to capture prey. At the time when it could be found on our planet, it lived in shallow seas and most definitely had to be one of the scariest predators.

This specimen is a eurypterid, a group of arthropods that became extinct at the end of the Permian. This new member baptized Terropterus xiushanensis just discovered in China. Very impressive, the fossil shows that some of its limbs could be the size of a human being, and for the smallest, that of a hand.

Why was this new scorpion able to reach such dimensions?

This is the question that scientists have asked themselves. According to them, this could be linked to several factors. To start with the sudden rise in oxygen in the air and in the seas. The other factor could come from the food present in abundance on Earth when he lived there. Finally, this scorpion could have reached such a size due to the fact thatthere were no other predators capable of attacking him.

Still, to find out more about this specimen, researchers will have to further study this period of prehistory which is still little known. As a reminder, the largest scorpion evolving on Earth today only reaches 25 cm!