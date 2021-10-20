this student humiliates the brand and proves that this feature has its place on an iPhone

Product users Apple know better than anyone, moving to the brand means making some concessions. Among them, we find the obligation to use very specific chargers, like those found on iPhones. This has the gift of annoying some, who, in their corner, are looking for solutions to overcome this annoying problem …

Is Apple in bad faith?

While some would dream of it, Apple seems formal: there cannot be a USB-C port on his iPhones. Despite pressure from the European Union, the American giant refuses to bend and install universal ports at the end of its smartphones, as many of its competitors are already doing.

Depending on the brand, it would be impossible to do this. Apple claims its iPhone models are fine too thin to accommodate a USB-C port in its systems. This argument does not seem convincing, however. Many continue to believe that the multinational quite simply does not want its revenues to impact in the future. Including a universal port in all its devices would be a colossal loss for the company, who would like its users to continue purchasing the brand’s accessories.





“It doesn’t look like much, but it changes everything”

If the bad faith of Apple has never been established until now, it seems that a student in Polytechnic school is ready to make it spring to the eyes of the world. For nearly five months, this robotics enthusiast named Ken pillonel set out to demonstrate that it was indeed possible to design an iPhone with a USB-C port.

In a video, the Swiss was able to show us the fruit of his labor. He explains to us that he succeeded in developing the very first iPhone with a USB-C port. With this feat that no one had managed to achieve before him, the young student puts a small cleat to the apple mark.

His performance has not been easy, and is the result of hard work. To make his USB-C port, Ken Pillonel will need a 3D printer, flexible printed circuits, as well as many other components. However, the result is there. To follow all the stages of this technological success, we share the video with you at the very end of the article. In the meantime, discover the verdict of justice in the case between Apple and Epic Games.