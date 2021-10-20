More

    Three NBA franchises exceed $ 5 billion in valuation | NBA

    Sports


    A few hours before the resumption in the NBA, Forbes magazine publishes its usual barometer of the valuation of NBA franchises. The last score was in February, less than a year after the start of the pandemic, and eight months later, all the lights are green since for the first time, three franchises exceed five billion valuation. These are the Knicks (5.8 billion), the Warriors (5.6 billion) and the Lakers (5.5 billion).

    Then behind that trio is a huge gap as the Bulls and Celtics are at $ 3.7 billion and $ 3.6 billion respectively. But the trend is clearly on the rise with a growth of 13% since February, and according to IEG, the NBA has outright broken advertising revenue records with $ 1.46 billion.

    TV rights will explode in four years

    Proof that the NBA landscape is doing well and that it is attractive, the equity investments in franchises are multiplying. In recent months, we have seen the sale of the Wolves, but also the buyback of shares in the Spurs, the Lakers, the Warriors or the Kings and the Suns. This is what makes it possible to adjust the valuation of each franchise according to the price set by the sellers.

    But as Forbes reminds us, the best is yet to come for the NBA since it intends to explode the price of TV rights. The $ 24 billion contract signed with Disney (ESPN / ABC) and WarnerMedia (TNT) expires in 2025, and Adam Silver’s goal is to negotiate a new nine-year contract for … $ 75 billion ! A sum to share with players whose salaries have already exploded for a few years.


    1. New York Knicks

    Value : 5.8 billion dollars

    Variation : + 16%

    Operating result : $ 71 million

    2. Golden State Warriors

    Value : 5.6 billion dollars

    Variation : + 19%

    Operating result : -44 million dollars


    3. Los Angeles Lakers

    Value : 5.5 billion dollars

    Variation : + 20%

    Operating result : $ 63 million

    4. Chicago Bulls

    Value : 3.7 billion dollars

    Variation : + 11%

    Operating result : $ 39 million

    5. Boston Celtics

    Value : 3.6 billion dollars

    Variation : + 11%

    Operating result : $ 46 million

    6. Los Angeles Clippers

    Value : 3.3 billion dollars

    Variation : + 20%

    Operating result : $ 18 million

    7. Brooklyn Nets

    Value : $ 3.2 billion

    Variation : + 21%

    Operating result : -80 million dollars

    8. Houston Rockets

    Value : 2.8 billion dollars

    Variation : + 10%

    Operating result : $ 33million

    9. Dallas Mavericks

    Value : 2.7 billion dollars

    Variation : + 10%

    Operating result : $ 55million

    10. Toronto Raptors


    Value : 2.5 billion dollars

    Variation : + 15%

    Operating result : $ 2 million

    11. Philadelphia 76ers

    Value : 2.5 billion dollars

    Variation : + 18%

    Operating result : $ 13 million

    12. Miami Heat

    Value : $ 2.3 billion

    Variation : + 15%

    Operating result : $ 16 million

    13. Portland Trail Blazers

    Value : 2.1 billion dollars

    Variation : + 8%

    Operating result : $ 19 million

    14. Sacramento Kings

    Value : $ 2 billion

    Variation : + 10%

    Operating result : $ 22 million

    15. San Antonio Spurs

    Value : 1.98 billion dollars

    Variation : + 7%

    Operating result : $ 39 million

    16. Washington Wizards

    Value : 1.93 billion dollars

    Variation : + 7%

    Operating result : $ 14 million

    17. Milwaukee Bucks

    Value : $ 1.9 billion

    Variation : + 17%

    Operating result : $ 11 million

    18. Phoenix Suns

    Value : 1.8 billion dollars

    Variation : + 6%

    Operating result : $ 15 million

    19. Utah Jazz

    Value : 1.75 billion dollars

    Variation : + 5%

    Operating result : $ 96 million

    20. Denver Nuggets

    Value : 1.73 billion dollars

    Variation : + 5%

    Operating result : $ 15 million

    21. Atlanta Hawks

    Value : 1.68 billion dollars

    Variation : + 11%

    Operating result : $ 37 million

    22. Indiana Pacers

    Value : 1.67 billion dollars

    Variation : + 8%

    Operating result : 460,000 dollars

    23. Cleveland Cavaliers

    Value : 1.65 billion dollars

    Variation : + 6%

    Operating result : $ 11 million

    24. Orlando Magic

    Value : 1.64 billion dollars

    Variation : + 12%

    Operating result : $ 29 million

    25. Oklahoma City Thunder

    Value : 1.63 billion dollars

    Variation : + 3%

    Operating result : $ 48 million

    26. Detroit Pistons

    Value : 1.58 billion dollars

    Variation : + 9%

    Operating result : $ 43 million

    27. Charlotte Hornets

    Value : 1.57 billion dollars

    Variation : + 5%

    Operating result : $ 34 million

    28. Minnesota Timberwolves

    Value : 1.55 billion dollars

    Variation : + 11%

    Operating result : $ 29 million

    29. New Orleans Pelicans

    Value : 1.53 billion dollars

    Variation : + 13%

    Operating result : $ 24 million

    30. Memphis Grizzlies

    Value : 1.5 billion dollars

    Variation : + 15%

    Operating result : $ 12 million


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlePfizer requests authorization for 5-11 years of its Covid-19 vaccine
    Next articleFacebook: the social network plans to change its name next week, after 17 years under this identity

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC