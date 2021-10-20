Three NBA franchises exceed $ 5 billion in valuation | NBA

A few hours before the resumption in the NBA, Forbes magazine publishes its usual barometer of the valuation of NBA franchises. The last score was in February, less than a year after the start of the pandemic, and eight months later, all the lights are green since for the first time, three franchises exceed five billion valuation. These are the Knicks (5.8 billion), the Warriors (5.6 billion) and the Lakers (5.5 billion).
Then behind that trio is a huge gap as the Bulls and Celtics are at $ 3.7 billion and $ 3.6 billion respectively. But the trend is clearly on the rise with a growth of 13% since February, and according to IEG, the NBA has outright broken advertising revenue records with $ 1.46 billion.
TV rights will explode in four years
Proof that the NBA landscape is doing well and that it is attractive, the equity investments in franchises are multiplying. In recent months, we have seen the sale of the Wolves, but also the buyback of shares in the Spurs, the Lakers, the Warriors or the Kings and the Suns. This is what makes it possible to adjust the valuation of each franchise according to the price set by the sellers.
But as Forbes reminds us, the best is yet to come for the NBA since it intends to explode the price of TV rights. The $ 24 billion contract signed with Disney (ESPN / ABC) and WarnerMedia (TNT) expires in 2025, and Adam Silver’s goal is to negotiate a new nine-year contract for … $ 75 billion ! A sum to share with players whose salaries have already exploded for a few years.
1. New York Knicks
Value : 5.8 billion dollars
Variation : + 16%
Operating result : $ 71 million
2. Golden State Warriors
Value : 5.6 billion dollars
Variation : + 19%
Operating result : -44 million dollars
3. Los Angeles Lakers
Value : 5.5 billion dollars
Variation : + 20%
Operating result : $ 63 million
4. Chicago Bulls
Value : 3.7 billion dollars
Variation : + 11%
Operating result : $ 39 million
5. Boston Celtics
Value : 3.6 billion dollars
Variation : + 11%
Operating result : $ 46 million
6. Los Angeles Clippers
Value : 3.3 billion dollars
Variation : + 20%
Operating result : $ 18 million
7. Brooklyn Nets
Value : $ 3.2 billion
Variation : + 21%
Operating result : -80 million dollars
8. Houston Rockets
Value : 2.8 billion dollars
Variation : + 10%
Operating result : $ 33million
9. Dallas Mavericks
Value : 2.7 billion dollars
Variation : + 10%
Operating result : $ 55million
10. Toronto Raptors
Value : 2.5 billion dollars
Variation : + 15%
Operating result : $ 2 million
11. Philadelphia 76ers
Value : 2.5 billion dollars
Variation : + 18%
Operating result : $ 13 million
12. Miami Heat
Value : $ 2.3 billion
Variation : + 15%
Operating result : $ 16 million
13. Portland Trail Blazers
Value : 2.1 billion dollars
Variation : + 8%
Operating result : $ 19 million
14. Sacramento Kings
Value : $ 2 billion
Variation : + 10%
Operating result : $ 22 million
15. San Antonio Spurs
Value : 1.98 billion dollars
Variation : + 7%
Operating result : $ 39 million
16. Washington Wizards
Value : 1.93 billion dollars
Variation : + 7%
Operating result : $ 14 million
17. Milwaukee Bucks
Value : $ 1.9 billion
Variation : + 17%
Operating result : $ 11 million
18. Phoenix Suns
Value : 1.8 billion dollars
Variation : + 6%
Operating result : $ 15 million
19. Utah Jazz
Value : 1.75 billion dollars
Variation : + 5%
Operating result : $ 96 million
20. Denver Nuggets
Value : 1.73 billion dollars
Variation : + 5%
Operating result : $ 15 million
21. Atlanta Hawks
Value : 1.68 billion dollars
Variation : + 11%
Operating result : $ 37 million
22. Indiana Pacers
Value : 1.67 billion dollars
Variation : + 8%
Operating result : 460,000 dollars
23. Cleveland Cavaliers
Value : 1.65 billion dollars
Variation : + 6%
Operating result : $ 11 million
24. Orlando Magic
Value : 1.64 billion dollars
Variation : + 12%
Operating result : $ 29 million
25. Oklahoma City Thunder
Value : 1.63 billion dollars
Variation : + 3%
Operating result : $ 48 million
26. Detroit Pistons
Value : 1.58 billion dollars
Variation : + 9%
Operating result : $ 43 million
27. Charlotte Hornets
Value : 1.57 billion dollars
Variation : + 5%
Operating result : $ 34 million
28. Minnesota Timberwolves
Value : 1.55 billion dollars
Variation : + 11%
Operating result : $ 29 million
29. New Orleans Pelicans
Value : 1.53 billion dollars
Variation : + 13%
Operating result : $ 24 million
30. Memphis Grizzlies
Value : 1.5 billion dollars
Variation : + 15%
Operating result : $ 12 million