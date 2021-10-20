Three NBA franchises exceed $ 5 billion in valuation | NBA

A few hours before the resumption in the NBA, Forbes magazine publishes its usual barometer of the valuation of NBA franchises. The last score was in February, less than a year after the start of the pandemic, and eight months later, all the lights are green since for the first time, three franchises exceed five billion valuation. These are the Knicks (5.8 billion), the Warriors (5.6 billion) and the Lakers (5.5 billion).

Then behind that trio is a huge gap as the Bulls and Celtics are at $ 3.7 billion and $ 3.6 billion respectively. But the trend is clearly on the rise with a growth of 13% since February, and according to IEG, the NBA has outright broken advertising revenue records with $ 1.46 billion.

TV rights will explode in four years

Proof that the NBA landscape is doing well and that it is attractive, the equity investments in franchises are multiplying. In recent months, we have seen the sale of the Wolves, but also the buyback of shares in the Spurs, the Lakers, the Warriors or the Kings and the Suns. This is what makes it possible to adjust the valuation of each franchise according to the price set by the sellers.

But as Forbes reminds us, the best is yet to come for the NBA since it intends to explode the price of TV rights. The $ 24 billion contract signed with Disney (ESPN / ABC) and WarnerMedia (TNT) expires in 2025, and Adam Silver’s goal is to negotiate a new nine-year contract for … $ 75 billion ! A sum to share with players whose salaries have already exploded for a few years.



1. New York Knicks

Value : 5.8 billion dollars

Variation : + 16%

Operating result : $ 71 million

2. Golden State Warriors

Value : 5.6 billion dollars

Variation : + 19%

Operating result : -44 million dollars



3. Los Angeles Lakers

Value : 5.5 billion dollars

Variation : + 20%

Operating result : $ 63 million

4. Chicago Bulls

Value : 3.7 billion dollars

Variation : + 11%

Operating result : $ 39 million

5. Boston Celtics

Value : 3.6 billion dollars

Variation : + 11%

Operating result : $ 46 million

6. Los Angeles Clippers

Value : 3.3 billion dollars

Variation : + 20%

Operating result : $ 18 million

7. Brooklyn Nets

Value : $ 3.2 billion

Variation : + 21%

Operating result : -80 million dollars

8. Houston Rockets

Value : 2.8 billion dollars

Variation : + 10%

Operating result : $ 33million

9. Dallas Mavericks

Value : 2.7 billion dollars

Variation : + 10%

Operating result : $ 55million

10. Toronto Raptors





Value : 2.5 billion dollars

Variation : + 15%

Operating result : $ 2 million

11. Philadelphia 76ers

Value : 2.5 billion dollars

Variation : + 18%

Operating result : $ 13 million

12. Miami Heat

Value : $ 2.3 billion

Variation : + 15%

Operating result : $ 16 million

13. Portland Trail Blazers

Value : 2.1 billion dollars

Variation : + 8%

Operating result : $ 19 million

14. Sacramento Kings

Value : $ 2 billion

Variation : + 10%

Operating result : $ 22 million

15. San Antonio Spurs

Value : 1.98 billion dollars

Variation : + 7%

Operating result : $ 39 million

16. Washington Wizards

Value : 1.93 billion dollars

Variation : + 7%

Operating result : $ 14 million

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Value : $ 1.9 billion

Variation : + 17%

Operating result : $ 11 million

18. Phoenix Suns

Value : 1.8 billion dollars

Variation : + 6%

Operating result : $ 15 million

19. Utah Jazz

Value : 1.75 billion dollars

Variation : + 5%

Operating result : $ 96 million

20. Denver Nuggets

Value : 1.73 billion dollars

Variation : + 5%

Operating result : $ 15 million

21. Atlanta Hawks

Value : 1.68 billion dollars

Variation : + 11%

Operating result : $ 37 million

22. Indiana Pacers

Value : 1.67 billion dollars

Variation : + 8%

Operating result : 460,000 dollars

23. Cleveland Cavaliers

Value : 1.65 billion dollars

Variation : + 6%

Operating result : $ 11 million

24. Orlando Magic

Value : 1.64 billion dollars

Variation : + 12%

Operating result : $ 29 million

25. Oklahoma City Thunder

Value : 1.63 billion dollars

Variation : + 3%

Operating result : $ 48 million

26. Detroit Pistons

Value : 1.58 billion dollars

Variation : + 9%

Operating result : $ 43 million

27. Charlotte Hornets

Value : 1.57 billion dollars

Variation : + 5%

Operating result : $ 34 million

28. Minnesota Timberwolves

Value : 1.55 billion dollars

Variation : + 11%

Operating result : $ 29 million

29. New Orleans Pelicans

Value : 1.53 billion dollars

Variation : + 13%

Operating result : $ 24 million

30. Memphis Grizzlies

Value : 1.5 billion dollars

Variation : + 15%

Operating result : $ 12 million