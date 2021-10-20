Thylane Blondeau confides in her emergency operation

HEALTH – “I really thought I was crazy complaining about my stomach for so long. I am happy not to have given up ”, declares Thylane Blondeau. On Instagram, she explains in detail her battle with her health problems.

Model since she was 4 years old, Thylane Blondeau is the daughter of Véronika Loubry, former TV host and Patrick Blondeau, a former footballer. The young woman paraded for the biggest brands during Fashion Week and is, according to Télé-Loisirs, one of the most followed models of the decade.

Pain for months

The young woman has been suffering from health problems for a year. “I had emergency operation for an ovarian cyst that had exploded in my stomach”. She explains that 3 months later, her pain returns. Thinking it was because of the operation, she lets some time pass. This Sunday, October 17, she decides to consult again because she could no longer bear these stomach pains. “Four days ago, I went to the emergency room because I had so much pain in my stomach that I couldn’t take it anymore,” she explains.

Tossed, for a year, between several gynecologists, she went to 4 radiology centers in Paris and all answered the same thing: “Don’t worry, you have nothing, and this is all in your head”. His pains are treated as symptoms of a psychosomatic illness, a total denial of his difficulties in short.

“I finally feel free”

Four days ago, after having returned to the emergency room again, she has an appointment with a doctor who will be a game-changer. “He saw firsthand that I had a 5.6 centimeter cyst affecting my ovary. He sent me for an MRI ”. An hour later, the doctor called Thylane Blondeau back to tell her to go to the emergency room for emergency surgery.



@Thylaneblondeau Instagram account, October 17 She had to undergo emergency surgery.

According to the Health Insurance website, 5 to 7% of people with a uterus develop cysts. A cyst is an “abnormal small lump”, a “swelling” containing fluid on one of the ovaries.

“They are either functional and transient, influenced by the hormonal secretions of the menstrual cycle, or organic. Ovarian cysts are most often benign. ”

However, the Health Insurance still specifies that an “ovarian cyst can remain asymptomatic or cause pain in the lower abdomen, abnormalities of the rules, intestinal or urinary disorders. Sometimes it gives rise to complications requiring urgent surgery (torsion of the ovary, hemorrhage in the cyst, rupture of the cyst, compression of the organs of the small pelvis). ”

In her post, Thylane Blondeau gives this advice: “You have to see different doctors until one of them finds the problem and heals it. Any pain, even the smallest, can hide something much more important. ”