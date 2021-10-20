Thylane Blondeau operated in emergency: her mother Véronika Loubry tells about hell and fear

On October 17, 2021, Thylane Blondeau surprised her followers posting a picture of herself in a lab coat on a hospital bed. The 20-year-old young woman then revealed that she had discreetly undergone emergency surgery following severe pain in her stomach. She evoked a cyst having exploded, misdiagnosed by doctors …. His mother, Véronika Loubry, gives more details on the medical career of the young model passed next to the worst.

On Instagram, Véronika Loubry shared a few photos of her daughter’s visit to the hospital – at the Clinique de la Muette in the 16th arrondissement of Paris – and opens up with emotion mixed with a touch of anger in the legend. “Ballotée during 1 year between gynecologists and 4 radiology centers in Paris where ALL answered ‘it’s in your head this pain do not worry’. Pain more and more closer and stronger until you went to the gynecological emergency room in Paris last Tuesday until 2 a.m. and a usual verdict! ‘Come back in 3 months there is a cyst, nothing serious’, we let you out; and you think it’s in your head …“, she specifies first to recall the context around the state of health of Thylane.





Véronika Loubry, who usually resides in the South of France and has come back to Paris to be with her daughter, then adds: “And then last Wednesday (finally …) a great gynecologist said: ‘Urgent MRI must be done tomorrow (…) If I don’t operate on her right away she will lose her ovary, it is completely twisted and her cyst will rupture.‘Here we are … you are scared and so am I. But I’m not telling you anything obviously I’m a mom. You go to the OR I hold your little hand (…) the elevator closes and behind my glasses I cry I would like to have an operation (like all mothers). 1 hour later you come back up and I know that you will never hurt again … it’s over.“