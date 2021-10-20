“To overtake Margaux, I will have to hold out again”

Caroline, the great Maestro of Nagui, became the second biggest winner of Do not forget the lyrics, this Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Can she overtake Margaux to win at the top of the ranking? The candidate reacts to her feat to TV-Leisure.
She did not plan to pass him. And yet, that’s what she just did. During the first broadcast of Do not forget the lyrics, broadcast this Wednesday, October 20, 2021 on France 2, Caroline, the current Maestro of Nagui, became the second biggest winner of the show, overtaking Kevin, installed in this ranking since the summer of 2018. “I didn’t expect to go this far, she reacts to TV-Leisure. We can’t predict all of that. It kind of fell on me, I took my chance at the right time.“With 54 victories, his prize pool stands at 411,000 euros for the time being.
“I didn’t have the titles I needed to advance faster“
Luck, moreover, is an integral part of the show for Caroline. “I had a bit of a slack period in the finals in recent days, which can be explained by songs offered in the final, which I had not yet had time to revise., she justifies herself. Again, this show relies heavily on luck as well. During this period, I did not have the titles I needed to advance faster. I took what there was to take, even if it meant doing zero. I don’t see it badly. I tell myself that the more I advance, the more I may be lucky to come across a song that I master better. I tell myself that we have to go the distance, and I also tell myself that I’m not going to do six or seven zero shows. We have to move on.“
Caroline, ready to overtake Margaux in Do not forget the lyrics?
Next step for Caroline, if she succeeds, surpass the record of victories of Jennifer, but also, the gains of Margaux to be able to become, perhaps, No. 1 of Do not forget the lyrics. “Between Jennifer, Renaud and Kevin, there was a great proximity of the gains, she emphasizes. In a final, sometimes, you can overtake several maestros. Margaux is well in the lead. By passing Kevin, we don’t think we’re going to do it all at once. We have to tell ourselves that we still have to hold about ten shows. Looking at my ratios, and to overtake Margaux, I tell myself that I will have to hold out for quite a while“, concludes Caroline, whose journey continues this evening, in the second part of the show.
