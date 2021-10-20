Tomorrow belongs to us (spoilers): Noa rushes to the rescue of Judith

On October 20 in Tomorrow belongs to us (TF1, 7:10 p.m.), Jordan and Jahia talk, Christelle and Sylvain come home millionaires and Noa goes to the rescue of Judith …

In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Alex (Alexandre Brasseur) and Chloé (Ingrid Chauvin) are preparing to leave for the police station but Chloe, convinced that the investigation has not progressed, does not see the point of making the trip. Very worried for Judith, Anna’s sister bursts into tears. To comfort her, Alex takes her in his arms and kisses her on the head, just as Xavier (Charles Lelaure) returns. Seeing Alex and Chloe so close, the prosecutor offers his girlfriend to drive her to the police station. Chloe, upset, prefers to take the road with Alex and leaves Xavier alone.

Among the Lopez Diallo, Jahia (Nastasia Cruge) is looping on Jordan (Maxime Lelue), with whom she must give a presentation on Justice. She blames Irène (Thaïs Kirby) for having forced her to do so, but Angie (Louise Marion) suggests that she take the opportunity to educate her on the subject of racialized authors. Reluctantly, Jahia heads for school. There, Jordan and Jack (Dimitri Fouque) meet in the bathroom. Jordan complains about his talk with Jahia, whom he hates more than anyone else. Annoyed, Jack confronts his brother and asks him who he doesn’t hate among the minorities. Jack’s speech gives Jordan a good laugh, who thinks his brother is interested in Jahia. During the day, Jordan and Jahia meet to work on their presentation. The conversation is heated, especially as Jordan allows himself an inappropriate joke to irritate Jahia. Hurt, the teenager calls him a racist, but Jordan says he doesn’t care about his skin color.





At the same time, Christelle (Ariane Séguillon) and Sylvain (Arnaud Henriet) return after an escapade of several weeks. Obviously full of aces, the couple took advantage of five-star hotels and visited Deauville. Sylvain is happy to have kept the gold ingot, which today allows them to lead a dream life. On his return, Charlie (Clémence Lassalas) is surprised to discover Christelle and Sylvain in luxury clothes. The Morenos claim to have found them at the flea market, but it is revealed that they won 9 million euros at the Magic Jackpot at the Casino de Deauville. They nevertheless chose to keep it a secret, in order to live a “normal” life. Later, Christelle takes the road to work. She arrives two hours late, which is not without annoying Marianne (Luce Mouchel). Once at her post, Christelle meets a young homeless man. She manages to find him a home for the next day, but no hotel has a free room that evening. In all discretion, Christelle decides to book a 5-star hotel for the young man, who thanks her warmly and leaves the hospital.

Noa goes to help Judith

Roxane (Raphaële Volkoff) tells Judith (Alice Varela) what Josse (Jean-Louis Tribes) does to her on a daily basis. She explains to him that he combs her hair, makes her up and forces her to have dinner with him. The day before, he even asked her to dance. And each time, he calls her Assia. Judith, for her part, feels guilty for having believed Noa (Tristan Jerram) guilty. She understands that if Josse kidnapped her, it was probably to kill her and starts to panic. Roxane tries to calm her down. At the same time, Josse is filling the magazine of his double barreled shotgun. At the Mas, Noa receives a visit from Sara (Camille Genau). Determined to find Roxane, the young cop asks her questions based on the last vision of Victoire (Solène Hébert). When Sara mentions Assia’s first name, the young oyster farmer claims to have never heard of her. He nevertheless rushes inside the Mas, where he finds a photo of his grandfather, Yvan, in the company of a certain Assia.

Later, Josse appears in front of Judith and threatens her with his weapon. In tears, Alex and Chloe’s daughter implores him not to kill her. To distract the kidnapper’s attention, Roxane claims to have a stomach ache and sends her to get medicine. Josse does so and passes by the Mas, where Noa, suspicious, asks him questions. The old man is aggressive, which puts the chip in the ear of his grandson. To rescue Judith, Noa climbs into her grandfather’s vehicle on the sly …

