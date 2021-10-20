Total has known for forty years and minimized the danger – Liberation

The French oil group was aware from 1971 until the end of the 2000s of the danger of the use of fossil fuels but did not act, trying on the contrary to minimize it, with decision-makers and the general public.

Anger risks spreading oil. Total was aware of the harmful consequences of its activities for the climate as early as 1971 but maintained doubts at the end of the 1980s and then sought to thwart efforts to limit the use of these fossil fuels, according to a scientific article published in the journal Wednesday. Global Environmental Change. Christophe Bonneuil, research director at CNRS, Pierre-Louis Choquet, sociologist at Sciences-Po, and Benjamin Franta, researcher in history at the American University of Stanford, studied the archives of the oil group, now TotalEnergies, as well as journals interns and interviews.

A publication in the Total review, in 1971, explained that the combustion of fossil fuels led to “To the release of enormous quantities of carbon dioxide” and an increase in the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. A “increase […] quite worrying “, noted the text of 1971. However, the group ignored this subject, note the researchers.

In the mid-1980s, the American giant Exxon, via the Environmental Association of the Petroleum Industry (Ipieca), led an international campaign by oil groups to “Challenge climate science and weaken controls on fossil fuels”, continue the researchers.

“Factory of ignorance” and greenwashing

Bernard Tramier, director of the environment at Elf then Total from 1983 to 2003, quoted in the article, says he was informed of the importance of global warming during an Ipieca meeting in 1984. Two years later , he alerted Elf’s executive committee: “It is therefore obvious that the oil industry will once again have to prepare to defend itself.”

“The novelty is that we thought that only Exxon and the American groups were in duplicity. We can see that our French oil champions took part in this phenomenon at least between 1987 and 1994 ”, sums up to AFP Christophe Bonneuil, speaking of a “Manufactures ignorance”.

At the same time, Total and Elf made “Pressure, with success, against policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions”, while seeking to acquire environmental credibility through voluntary commitments, advances the study on Wednesday.





At the end of the 1990s, the approach changed. UN climate experts, the IPCC, published their first report in 1990. The Earth Summit in Rio in 1992 led to the adoption of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The Kyoto protocol was adopted in 1997.

“The French oil industry stops publicly questioning climate science, but continues to increase its investments in oil and gas production”, to insist on “uncertainty, minimizing urgency [climatique] and to divert attention from fossil fuels as the primary cause of global warming ” global climate, the researchers continue.

In the mid-2000s, a new strategy. The Total group, which absorbed Elf in 1999, hosted a conference on climate change in September 2006. Its CEO at the time, Thierry desmaret, recognizes the reality of climate change and the conclusions of the IPCC.

“Science and business”

Total “Begins to promote a division of roles between science and business, where science describes climate change and companies claim to solve it”, thus claiming its legitimacy to influence public and business policies and highlighting its “energetic transition”.

In a response sent to AFP before the publication of the scientific article, the group declares: “The knowledge that had TotalEnergies of climate risk was in no way different from the knowledge emanating from scientific publications of the time [les années 70, ndlr]“. “Total executives […] recognized the existence of climate change and the link with the activities of the petroleum industry ” and since 2015, the company aims “To be a major player in the energy transition”, he continues. Which is hardly convincing.

A 2017 study showed that the US oil group ExxonMobil knew since the 80s that climate change was real and caused by human activities. But the group has struggled for years to maintain doubts about this reality, thus deceiving its shareholders and citizens.