Toulouse. After 18 months of closure, the Halles de la Cité reopen with a new formula

The Halles de la Cité are located in the hall of the Théâtre de la Cité in Toulouse. (© Facebook)

It’s the big comeback of Les Halles de la Cité! After 18 months of closure, the foodcourt installed in the hall of the Theater of the City To Toulouse, will welcome customers again from this Thursday, October 21, 2021.

For spectators and external customers

The premises had closed 18 months ago, with the crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. They had reopened for some time in June 2020 before closing their doors again. This Thursday, it is with a new formula that the Halles de la Cité will welcome customers.

“At the Halles de la Cité, we welcome both theater spectators and customers from outside,” recalls Olivier Bouscatel, who is in charge of the affair with Louis Ferrer and Ludovic Sonneman for the catering part. For this reopening, we have slightly changed the offer ”.





Five stalls, streetfood spirit

Five streetfood-style stalls will thus be offered to customers. “Foam” for flame fish; “Brut” for flame meat; “Nikka” for Asian steamed bites; “Coquin” for pinchos of cold meats and cheese and finally “Chao” for fresh sushi made on the spot.

On the principle of food court, customers are required to order their dishes at the stand of their choice, before being warned by a beeper system when it is ready.

Nice cocktail menu

A large bar completes the offer of the halls of the city. In addition to the traditional softs and drinks, a nice cocktail menu, imagined by a mixologist who came especially from Biarritz, is offered. On the program: great classics but also original creations.

DJ and festive atmosphere

The atmosphere of the place has also been taken care of. “DJ Arthur Barutel will be present from Thursday to Saturday,” says Olivier Bouscatel. And once a month, we will prepare a special musical program, in partnership with the companies that perform at the Théâtre de la Cité. “

Practical information :

Halles de la Cité, 1 rue Pierre-Baudis, in Toulouse

Phone: 05 31 61 56 02.

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 6.30 p.m. to midnight.

