Towards a 5th wave? The incidence rate explodes in several departments (COVID-19)

The COVID-19 virus has been an integral part of our daily lives for almost two years. Always present, he is much more discreet, and life seems to resume an almost normal course. However, some French departments are seeing their incidence rate increase at an alarming rate. Are we about to experience a fifth wave of contamination? The Objeko team reveals the departments hardest hit, and gives you an update on the health situation.

COVID-19: the situation in France

You have not escaped it. The disease of COVID-19 has turned our daily lives upside down since the start of 2020. It will be almost two years since the deadly virus has spread at an astounding speed all over the planet.

The hardest part of the global pandemic is certainly behind us, but it is still far from over. ON October 19, France had 5,934 new contaminations detected. ON the same day, 49 people lost their lives as a result of this terrible disease. These numbers remain well below last year, around the same time. As a reminder, on October 19, 2020, France recorded 13,243 new cases, and 146 deaths. The second peak of contamination and death appears a month later.

Fortunately, we are no longer in confinement or curfew. The famous (or infamous) Sanitary Pass allows its holders to travel freely, although it is controversial. As for the economy, things are accelerating. Despite the many businesses that closed during the confinement, employment is on the rise again. The government is even pushing the long-term unemployed to retrain. These will be offered € 1,000 in the case of a retraining, and the company supporting them will receive € 8,000. The French government does not hesitate to put its hand in its pocket to help the French get by. The poorest households will also receive several bonuses to help them get through the end of the year.

The incidence rate is increasing in these departments

Even if everything seems to be going better, this is not the case everywhere in France. Some departments have recently experienced a surge in their incidence rate. This is particularly the case with Aveyron, in the Occitanie region. The department has almost doubled its incidence rate, going from 36 to 63 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Lozère, in the same region, suffered a 250% jump in the incidence rate. La Creuse, in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, has tripled its cases of COVID-19 in just one week.

@ 5News

19/10 | 21:00

🇫🇷 – # COVID19France

7,096,043 cases (+5934)

1,046 people in intensive care

1.2% test positivity rate

117,355 deaths (+49) 🇫🇷 – #Vaccine

24,935 vaccinated in 24 hours

50,892,531 people vaccinated

↪ 76% of the population – 5 News (@ 5News) October 19, 2021

These three departments have one thing in common. They experimented with stopping the wearing of masks at school. Thus, students are the hardest hit by these infections. In the Creuse, a school even had to close because of the presence of a large cluster. THE situation is of course extremely worrying. Local residents, like the government, take this surge in the incidence rate very seriously. Are we on the verge of experiencing a fifth wave of contamination?

COVID-19: soon a wave?

With Aveyron, Lozère and Creuse are experiencing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, should we prepare for the worst? Well, not necessarily. Indeed, these three departments are very sparsely populated. The incidence rate does not represent a number of infected people, but a percentage of the population. The high incidence rate of Lozère, for example, represents less than 100 contaminations over a week. There is therefore, a priori, no fear of a fifth wave. However, if highly populated departments such as Île-de-France were to experience such incidence rates, the situation would be catastrophic!

Olivier Véran recently spoke about the current state of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. According to the Minister of Equalities and Health, the situation is still under control as long as the infection bar does not rise more than the current level.

Are we close to a new containment? It seems that, fortunately, a new confinement is not on the program. The COVID-19 pandemic won’t end overnight, and we’re going to have to continue living with some restrictions for a while. However, it seems unlikely that a new peak in contamination is on the agenda. As unpopular as they are, vaccination campaigns and the Health Pass make it possible to control the spread of the virus in our society. To overcome this damn virus, think about barrier gestures!



