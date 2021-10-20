TPMP: Didier Raoult defends local doctors

Guest of “Touche pas à mon poste” (TPMP) this Tuesday, October 19, Professor Didier Raoult gave his opinion on the treatment of Covid-19 in France, regretting that the opinion of doctors is not dominant on this issue by compared to the measures taken by the French government, based more on a political aspect than a health one.

Asked about a recommendation or not for vaccination linked to Covid-19, the famous Marseille scientist stressed the importance of the opinion of the local doctor, indicating that each treatment is specific to the patient’s problems.

“It depends on who is in front of me. If he’s an obese person, I would tell him to get the vaccine. If it is a person who is afraid of the disease and who wants to be vaccinated, I would say to him “get vaccinated”. If someone said to me “listen, I’m terrified of this vaccine and I’m afraid I will have side effects”, I would say “for now, and until you are in an epidemic situation, it is not necessary ”, explained Didier Raoult in TPMP this Tuesday evening.

And to insist: “we can not say you are for or against vaccines, it is a stupid question. You have to know which vaccine, for whom, when, at what age ”.

The medical opinion Stronger than that of the State according to him

The real problem according to the former director of the IHU Méditerranée Infection is the preponderant role taken by the State to the detriment of local medical advice.

He pointed to some surprising decisions taken by the government, such as the ban on hydroxychloroquine, which he said has worked in all the countries that have used it with respect to dosages.

“I believe in medical advice and I think that one of the problems we have with the vaccine is that we think that the state can decide for the doctors and what is the situation of each one”, a assured the professor in the emission of C8.