TPMP: Didier Raoult throws a pavement in the pond on vaccination

“Are you for or against vaccines?” A question deemed “silly” by Professor Didier Raoult. This Tuesday, October 19, the Marseille microbiologist was questioned about the vaccination against Covid-19 by Cyril Hanouna on the Touche plateau not at my post on C8. “You have to know which vaccine, for whom, at what time, at what age? It means that it is a question which is a medical question”, explained Didier Raoult. Advising a patient to be vaccinated against Covid-19, “it depends on the person in front of me”, explained the scientist before clarifying: “If it is an obese person, I will tell him to be vaccinated. If this is a person who is afraid of the disease and wants to get vaccinated, I would say to them ‘get vaccinated.’ If someone says to me ‘listen, I am terrified of this vaccine and I am afraid of having side effects ‘, I would tell him’ for now, and as long as you are not in an epidemic situation, it is not necessary, “advised the controversial professor.





On the TPMP stage, the former director of the IHU Méditerranée Infection, denounced the predominant role of the State in community medicine. “I believe in medical advice. One of the problems that we have with the vaccine is that we think that the State can decide instead of the doctors what is the situation of each one”, lamented Didier Raoult. The professor, who refuses to say if he is vaccinated against Covid-19, has also returned to the ban on hydroxychloroquine (…)

