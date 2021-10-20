Trial at the Assizes of a magistrate, for rapes of minors

An unspeakable case is currently being dealt with at the Assize Court of Guadeloupe. A sexagenarian is being prosecuted for alleged sexual abuse of his two beautiful daughters, aged 10 and 12 at the start of the alleged offenses. This man is a former magistrate of the Regional Chamber of Accounts.

Eric Stimpfling, Olivier Lancien, Nadine Fadel

•

A trial at the Assises, like the one that opened this Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Basse-Terre, of a former magistrate of the Regional Chamber of Accounts (CRC), it is not common.

In addition, the facts alleged against Jean-Pierre Landi, 64, are sordid: rapes, in particular, committed against minors under 15, as a person with authority over the victims.

The alleged victims of Jean-Pierre Landi were his daughters-in-law. The two sisters were indeed minors, at the time of the facts evoked in this trial.

As early as 2010, the man would have slipped into their room at night for years. He would have engaged in touching, sexual abuse, rape. The mother, asleep, would not have known.

She’s the eldest, Ludmilla, born in 2000, who confided in her high school friends in March 2017. She was 17 at the time; his ordeal had lasted for 7 years. These young people had the very good instinct to take her to a specialized psychological structure in the capital, where she was able to tell her story to a professional.

Her stepfather is said to have started with her first, when she was only 10 years old. He would then be interested in the youngest, Deborah, born in 2003, victim from 2013 to 2017. Ct is the drop of water that broke the camel’s back, for the teenager.

The high school girl’s accusations were corroborated by gynecological analyzes.

The facts were revealed on April 10, 2017, by the report of a doctor.

The alleged assailant was arrested in the wake.

In front of the investigators, he admitted the facts, while minimizing them. In his defense, he claimed to have tried to control himself … but would not have succeeded. According to his statements, he inferred consent, due to the lack of reactions from the two girls.

The hearing opened shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The eight members of the jury drawn, including two substitutes, are six women and two men.

Jean-Pierre Landi appears freely. He has been retired from the maritime administration since 2017. He is assisted by Master Harry Durimel.





The morning of this first day was devoted to hearing five witnesses and an expert. All, except the defense witness, tell the same story: that of Ludmilla

Testimonies from Ludmilla’s friends have been heard. All were high school students at the time, when the young girl confided in them.

One of them stated that thShe asked herself many questions about the qualification of the acts of which she was a victim: “She was afraid of destroying their blended family“.

Another comrade testifies to self-harm of Ludmilla, of his unhappiness: “She wanted it to stop, for her and her sister“.

Denis Montantin then testified. The former gendarme was director of investigation at the Saint-Claude regional brigade, when the complaint was filed on April 10, 2017. He indicated that indeed Jean-Pierre Landi admitted the facts during his police custody. For the defendant, it was not about rape, “just“Touching,” said the ex-soldier.

The head of the forensic medicine department, at the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital, read the report of Ludmilla’s first medical hearing, carried out on April 12, 2017. It confirms traces of scarification, on the wrists and on the anterior faces of the teenager’s thighs.

Sitting in the front row, Jean-Pierre Landi remains impassive. The former magistrate of the Regional Chamber of Accounts, faces 20 years of criminal imprisonment.

The trial is scheduled to last two days.

