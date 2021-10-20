Trump accuses US media of appeasement with ex-secretary of state

Donald Trump at the White House, September 19, 2020 – Sarah Silbiger © 2019 AFP

Everything but a tribute. Colin Powell “made a lot of mistakes but hey, may he rest in peace!”, Assured Donald Trump on Tuesday in a scathing statement published the day after the death of the former Secretary of State under George W. Bush.

While attacking the former diplomat, the former US president denounced the media coverage of this event, deeming it far too laudatory for the politician.





“Wonderful to see how the disinformation media deals with the late Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and notoriously the so-called weapons of mass destruction. I hope that will happen to me someday too,” wrote the former business tycoon.

A “so-called republican”

Donald Tump also accused Colin Powell of being a “Rino” (Republican In Name Only in other words a “so-called republican”, Editor’s note), “always quick to attack other Republicans”. A criticism he has often formulated about the one who was the first African-American to occupy the positions of Chief of Staff of the Armies and then Secretary of State.

One of the pet peeves of the former Republican president, Colin Powell died at the age of 84 of complications related to Covid-19, drawing tributes from all over the American political spectrum, in particular from Democratic President Joe Biden .

Colin Powell has always been very critical of Donald Trump. In 2016, he backed Hillary Clinton against the billionaire, and four years later announced his decision to vote for Joe Biden, accusing the Republican president of “lying all the time.”

Original article published on BFMTV.com